The Erick Swalwell problem

Now, Republicans look back on those days and are amazed that Swalwell would play the role of attack dog when he himself had been in close contact with a foreign spy.

"Democrats spent four years accusing Republicans of cozying up to foreign spies when the Democrats themselves were doing that," said Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, in a statement. "Now my Republican colleagues are asking me if there are Democrat pee tapes and if they're being blackmailed with naked pictures of their party leaders. Maybe all the Democrats' accusations stem from what's really happening to them."

There's a lot of history in that statement. The "pee tape" remark is a reference to the Steele dossier, which, among other false allegations, spread the story that private citizen Donald Trump had watched as prostitutes performed a kinky sex act in a Moscow hotel room in 2013 as Russian intelligence services filmed the entire episode.

Swalwell was enormously interested in, perhaps obsessed with, the "pee tape." In November 2017, when the Intelligence Committee interviewed Keith Schiller, a bodyguard who accompanied Trump to Moscow, Swalwell asked question after question after question about the hotel room story. He never got anywhere, because there was no story to tell.