Second hardest job in world

Joe Biden won’t become president of the United States for a few weeks yet, but it’s fair to say he’s already feeling the pressures of the office. I think being president-elect may be the second hardest job in the world.

For one thing, as president-elect he’s encircled by people who want something from him: appointments, jobs, internal disputes settled. Political players of all sorts — people who supported him, people who opposed him, interest groups of all kinds and descriptions — are angling to get his ear.

We’ve already seen what else lies in store, as President-elect Biden announces cabinet picks: he will be analyzed backward and forward and criticized as being too liberal, too conservative, too timid, too bold, too committed to elites or not committed enough to expertise. This welcome-by-fire happens to every incoming president.

There’s also the realization that he won’t get to make easy decisions. Every decision a president or president-elect makes is tough, because the easy ones have been dealt with before he even sees them.