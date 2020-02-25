Motivating teachers to teach finance

“You cannot underestimate the importance of financial literacy. It is an essential tool for personal financial wellness, and it impacts so many facets of our everyday life,” Loftis said. “We want to channel the enthusiasm and passion of our best and brightest educators and train even more teachers on how they can effectively incorporate personal finance education into their classrooms.”

“I am elated to participate in a program that systematically accomplishes something I have been doing for the past five years – championing financial education for all students, incorporating personal finance concepts into my classroom curriculum, and teaching colleagues ways they can introduce financial literacy into their existing classes,” said Dr. Ashley Bowers, a teacher at Ashley Ridge High School in Summerville and a member of the program’s inaugural class.

“SC Economics is very successful in providing quality training, curriculum and resources for our K-12 teachers across the state, and we have enjoyed partnering with them for a number of years,” Loftis said. “Our ultimate goal is educate and empower our K-12 students with the knowledge and skills needed to make sound financial decisions throughout their lives.”