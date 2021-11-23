T’was the month before Christmas, and all through the town

Christmas bells were chiming. Wishes were made for snow to fall down.

Children and adults appeared merry as they got caught up in a world

Of turkey, gingerbread, and peppermint sticks in a red and white swirl.

Sounds of chuckles turning into laughter cascading on the wind

Change cold hearts into warm homes of kindness for strangers and kin.

People create memories of delight as the time speeds by.

A Santa-like smile and puppy’s wagging tail remind us to enjoy our ties,

and live a life that’s abundant and kind.

“So Merry Christmas to All, and to All a Good Night!” says the Creator of all that is Good and Bright.

Paulette S. Evans is a Vance native, author and former teacher now residing in Sumter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0