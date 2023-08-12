Prioritize small business growth

Small businesses have a significant role and are a driving force in our state’s economy. With over 400,000 small businesses in our state, it is imperative that we encourage innovation and growth.

Policymakers in Congress could threaten the United States’ competitive position by considering legislation that will stifle innovation and slow our technological advancement. To compete on a global scale, Congress must protect our technology companies and take a closer look at the larger implications of tech policy. This is not just a national issue, as this legislation will create a domino effect on the local level.

Small businesses depend on tactics like personalized ads; 73% of small business owners stated that digital advertising has a direct impact on their business. The success of small businesses is the success of local economies.

If we expect communities to thrive, policymakers must foster an environment that creates opportunities for entrepreneurs. Digital advertising allows local-owned businesses the opportunity to compete, while finding new customers.

I want to emphasize that our economy relies heavily on our nation’s tech industry, and if Congress fails to protect it, we will experience slow economic growth in our local communities. As leaders we need to prioritize the growth of small businesses. South Carolina has a plethora of small businesses, and I urge Congress to legislate in their best interest.

State Sen. Vernon Stephens of Bowman represents District 39.

Don't neglect stray animals

I seek to bring to your attention that in the current inflation situation in the country and the world, stray animals, especially cats and dogs that stay in the streets around us, are suffering due to lack of people feeding them.

Many of us who would usually feed stray animals in our neighborhoods have stopped doing so because many of us are without jobs or working from home and don't go out as much.

As a result, many of these stray animals are dying and will keep dying if we do not do something about it.

Through the pages of the newspaper, I would like to ask the people of our neighborhoods to help these animals survive by stepping up to make sure that they are fed.

Brandon Bennett, Troop 500, Neeses

Thank you, utility workers

I am writing in response to the two recent storm-related power outages in the area. I have heard complaints about the fact that the amount of time it took to restore power.

Let's think about the utility company employees that were working in the rain and lightning, putting themselves at risk so we could stay in our air conditioning, watch TV or play on our phones. Why don't we thank these guys for restoring our power in a short time?

Let's not concern ourselves about a call center being out of state in order to report that your power is out. I know a few of the guys from the Edisto Co-op in Bamberg and know most of the City of Bamberg Board of Public Works employees. These guys work in the heat, cold, rain, wind, etc.

Let's think about these guys being put on call because of pending bad weather. Let's think about them when they start their normal shift at 6-7 a.m., and sometimes don't get home until 6-7 hours after the end of their shift.

Why not a thank you to these great men and women? This is only one but try it out people. THANK YOU Edisto Co-op. Thank you Board of Public Works. There are many more to thank, so do your part if you know someone who braves the elements for our comfort. Thanks again utility crews and supervisors.

James Smoak, Cope