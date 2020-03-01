LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chamber needs new direction
To Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond:
I find your spirit and enthusiasm exactly where it should be. I'm sure that all residents find your approach to bettering the county delightful. I've only lived in the area for a little over a year and am retired. Spending over 40 years in New York and as a moderately successful business owner, I've tried to get the lay of the land, so to speak.
Being heavily involved in civic concerns, I attended a Bamberg chamber meeting to listen and learn: eight board members and no audience except yours truly. I began to wonder if I was in the right place.
The only programs were on whitewater rafting along with other glossy printouts. I asked about their programs and was immediately attached verbally as " TO WHO I WAS" in a rather poor manner of speech that would make a rock melt. I tried to briefly explain that I was there to possibly join as an individual and get involved as they see fit.
After the meeting no one even said "thank you for coming, hope that we will see you again." Of course they will deny all of the above. Just another group wanting to get their name in print or on a resume. Did they ever think, as part of their existence, that looking to bring business to Bamberg and working with the Southern Carolina Alliance would help the overall community?
Kate Maxwell has worked very hard in bringing business to Bamberg County. A very uphill battle, if I may say so. Your chamber needs a new direction and leadership, there is no doubt.
Geoffrey R. Fine, Cope
We don’t have the money
All you need is a ruler, a one-dollar bill and a calculator. Multiply 12 by 528 and the result by 24. Then round off the answer to 150,000. Next, measure the height of a package of copy paper. This should be a little over an inch in height and number 500 sheets.
Now, assign meaning to the numbers. A dollar is about 6 inches in length. Five hundred new and compressed one-dollar bills can be as little as an inch in height. Two stacks placed end to end would measure 12 inches long and contain $1,000. If you stacked them 12 inches high, the total would equal $12,000 and occupy a square foot.
The completed measurement is so large it would not fit on a regular calculator. The actual numbers are 5,280 feet in a mile and 24,000 miles around the world. The answer is actually 15 followed by 11 zeroes. This comes out to $1.5 trillion.
According to my calculations, the current national debt would amount to a wall of compressed one-dollar bills placed end to end, 15 feet, 4 inches high and 24,000 miles long.
One Democratic candidate wants to add about $60 trillion of “free stuff" over the next 10 years. Assuming we can balance the budget for the next 10 years, the result would be an expenditure of $83 trillion. That amounts to a wall of compressed dollar bills placed end to end that is approximately 55 feet, 4 inches high and extending all the way around the world. I don’t believe there is anyone in the galaxy who believes we have that amount of money.
I can't imagine a wall one foot high between Orangeburg and Bowman! This reminds me of an old saying. "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Albert Watson, Orangeburg