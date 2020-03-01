LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chamber needs new direction

To Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond:

I find your spirit and enthusiasm exactly where it should be. I'm sure that all residents find your approach to bettering the county delightful. I've only lived in the area for a little over a year and am retired. Spending over 40 years in New York and as a moderately successful business owner, I've tried to get the lay of the land, so to speak.

Being heavily involved in civic concerns, I attended a Bamberg chamber meeting to listen and learn: eight board members and no audience except yours truly. I began to wonder if I was in the right place.

The only programs were on whitewater rafting along with other glossy printouts. I asked about their programs and was immediately attached verbally as " TO WHO I WAS" in a rather poor manner of speech that would make a rock melt. I tried to briefly explain that I was there to possibly join as an individual and get involved as they see fit.