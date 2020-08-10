LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

He stated that there is no protest when a white cop is killed by Black male, as if the cop has no family or doesn't bleed just like anyone else. He also stated that the Crips and the Bloods are not killing each other out of love, and yet Blacks want the whole world to love them in the place of hate.

Black males has been killing each other, (just in the past 45 years), at the tune of 70 to 80 every 24 hours, which adds up to over a million. No protest.

He also stated that Blacks need to sweep around their own front door before sweeping around someone else's. He went on to say that our Black leaders are not addressing internal issues, but instead they are hitching a ride on the Black Lives Matter, wagon. That really makes them a part of the problem.

I made copies of the letter and showed it to a couple of my white buddies. One of them said, "The letter is great but why does it have to be a Black person writing this instead of me? I would be labeled as a racist or a bigot."

So I said, I never looked at it from that angle. Okay, that means that the average white person feels like they are being held hostage. As a Black person, I have had a few minority-type feelings over the years, but never like I was pinned up in a cage. This must stop.