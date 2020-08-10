LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Making things right
The May suffocating of George Floyd -- an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, Minn., by a white police ofﬁcer who used excessive force to pin him down by placing his knee on his neck while fellow ofﬁcers watched and George desperately called for his mom and whimpered “I can’t breathe!” -- has shed more light on the violent crimes committed by white ofﬁcers against black citizens of America.
These officers are authorized and expected by federal and state laws to protect the community, but they continually commit senseless and brutal killing against African Americans citizens.
In response to these murders, we have seen and experienced in mass media, newspapers, social media and personally, many white sisters and brothers apologizing with sentiments like "I’m sorry," "I’m hurting" and "I’m praying against racist plots intended to hurt Black people." However, many stop at apologizing, and that alone does not make things right.
Have Americans in positions of power forgotten the Constitution? As deﬁned by Webster, constitution means “the basic principles and laws of a nation, state, or social group that determine the powers and duties of the government and guarantee certain rights to the people in it.”
When the Constitution was written by our white founding fathers of the United States of America, was it penned to promote equality among all citizens, no matter their race?
When are my white sisters and brothers going to make things right for people of color by truly examining the constitutional laws since we are all created by the same God? Jesus said in Matthew 22:37-40, “You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind. This is the ﬁrst and greatest Commandment. A second is equally important: Love your neighbor as yourself.” The entire law and demands of humanity are based on these two commandments.
If you love African Americans as you say, your "I’m sorry," "I’m hurting" and "I’m praying for you" will swiftly move to actions of examining, changing, and/or eradicating principles such as Jim Crow laws that promote injustice and inequality against African Americans and people of color.
Stop being sorry and make things right for us, your sisters and brothers of color.
The rest of the story will continue. Black lives do matter.
The Rev. Leonard Huggins Jr.
St. George Parish
United Methodist Church
Divided we fall
After reading a letter that a Black man wrote to you a couple of weeks ago concerning race relations, I decided to put my 2 cents in. I am Black also and echo the same feelings.
He stated that there is no protest when a white cop is killed by Black male, as if the cop has no family or doesn't bleed just like anyone else. He also stated that the Crips and the Bloods are not killing each other out of love, and yet Blacks want the whole world to love them in the place of hate.
Black males has been killing each other, (just in the past 45 years), at the tune of 70 to 80 every 24 hours, which adds up to over a million. No protest.
He also stated that Blacks need to sweep around their own front door before sweeping around someone else's. He went on to say that our Black leaders are not addressing internal issues, but instead they are hitching a ride on the Black Lives Matter, wagon. That really makes them a part of the problem.
I made copies of the letter and showed it to a couple of my white buddies. One of them said, "The letter is great but why does it have to be a Black person writing this instead of me? I would be labeled as a racist or a bigot."
So I said, I never looked at it from that angle. Okay, that means that the average white person feels like they are being held hostage. As a Black person, I have had a few minority-type feelings over the years, but never like I was pinned up in a cage. This must stop.
So now, I am starting to understand some of concepts of the white supremacists. Maybe its not all hate like the average Black person perceives.
Some of us, Black and white, have decided to come together and start our own movement, named COME-CORRECT U.S.A., PMB 168, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115. We are going to do it the correct way. We don't want to leave one oppressor and go to another. Black lives, white lives, pink, yellow, all lives matter very much.
We are going underground, (using code names), if the law allows us, until such time that we can come up.
Our first project will be helping with the enrollment of young men into training centers and colleges. With a certificate, they can get a job, stay away from crime, resisting arrest and getting killed.
Maybe when Labron James and Tyler Perry read this letter, they will help us. What about you? Just like the pandemic hit us, another civil war can hit us too. That's all we need! Together we stand, divided we fall. We can do this.
Johnny Edwards, Orangeburg
Will OPS keep 'Indians'?
I went to Orangeburg Preparatory Schools once as a student (Black, by the way). I know that it was created as a “segregation school” in the 1980s. However, I’d like to know: Are they going to remain the “Indians” in today’s sociocultural climate?
Quentin Moore, Orangeburg
Masks: Really simple
Simple answer to mask:
No shirt
No shoes
No mask
No service
The owner has the right to refuse service.
Michael Evenson, Cope
