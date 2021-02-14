LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

These customers, many of whom who live in rural, lower socioeconomic communities that already pay higher rates for power, will see thousands of their hard-earned dollars literally disappear.

NextEra Energy’s bid to purchase Santee Cooper will eliminate the debt in one transaction. They will not charge customers for this old debt, not one penny.

But there’s more.

As a state-owned utility, Santee Cooper does not currently pay state and local taxes, and a close look at the state’s balance sheet reveals that it actually costs South Carolina millions of dollars annually to run Santee Cooper. The sale of Santee Cooper would potentially bring in $20 billion to the state. The new private utility would then have to pay annual taxes somewhere in the neighborhood of $140 million dollars yearly. This new revenue could in turn be used to help fund local K-12 education, which we so desperately need.

Additionally, NextEra has committed to expanding Broadband infrastructure in the rural communities of this state, where hundreds of thousands of children and adults are often unable to even access the internet for basic research, education, and entertainment.