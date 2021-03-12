LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

States can't be trusted on voting
The Georgia General Assembly has passed Republican-backed legislation that seeks to place limitations on access to absentee and early voting in the state, among other restrictions.
Voters would be required to submit a driver's license number, state identification card number or photocopy of an approved form of identification in order to vote absentee in the state.
Currently, absentee ballots are tallied using signature verification. The bill would also include restrictions for ballot drop-box locations, reduce the time period for voters to be able to request absentee ballots and prohibit outside election funding from nonprofits.
The bill has been amended to limit voting on Sundays to just one Sunday for counties, according to local media. It initially prohibited counties from holding advance voting on Sundays, which Black churches in the state have used to increase voter participation among congregants with "Souls to the Polls" efforts, prompting backlash from religious leaders and critics that the move is an attempt to suppress Black voters.
The legislation is just one of a series of elections bills that Republican legislators have filed in Georgia that would place limitations on early and absentee voting after the state saw record voter turnout in the Senate runoff races earlier this year and the presidential election in November.
Republicans have claimed the bills are aimed at increasing election security and boosting confidence in election integrity after former President Donald Trump spread false claims of widespread voter fraud. This is what LOSER Republicans do. Arizona and Texas also are working hard to suppress the minority vote.
The federal government will be looking to reinstate the Voting Rights Act. States can't be trusted to protect our constitutional right for a free and fair election.
James Klinicki, Cordova
No constitutional right to abortion
A lawsuit by local members of the abortion industry has blocked the heartbeat of justice. This move was neither a surprise nor unexpected, but the current political environment makes it ironic.
Since the ruling of Roe vs. Wade in the 1970s, we have repeatedly been told that the authority of a mother to execute her preborn child was settled law. As one South Carolina senator has often said on the Senate floor, this authority is “a constitutional right” of a woman. We would all agree that “constitutional rights” are established law, right?
Back on Feb. 8, 2021, a New York Times reporter asked an abortionist lobbyist, “Do you think Democrats in Congress are going to codify Roe vs. Wade into federal law?” The question should strike us as ironic. If something were an established constitutional right, it would not need to become codified in federal law.
The Fifth Article of the Constitution establishes the due process by which something becomes a constitutional law. Many issues have become constitutional rights. We have the first 10 amendments or the Bill of Rights. Later other rights became enacted or expanded under the 14th, 15th, 19th and 26th amendments. The federal legislature and the states codified these rights through the due process as set forth in the Fifth Article of the Constitution.
The authorization for a mother to execute her child was never codified according to the due process set forth in the Constitution; therefore, this authorization is not a constitutional right. To make such a claim directly violates the due process required by the 14th Amendment. The courts may mandate a mother’s authority to execute her child, but it is neither constitutional nor is it a right.
David Battle, Orangeburg