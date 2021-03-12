LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Republicans have claimed the bills are aimed at increasing election security and boosting confidence in election integrity after former President Donald Trump spread false claims of widespread voter fraud. This is what LOSER Republicans do. Arizona and Texas also are working hard to suppress the minority vote.

The federal government will be looking to reinstate the Voting Rights Act. States can't be trusted to protect our constitutional right for a free and fair election.

James Klinicki, Cordova

No constitutional right to abortion

A lawsuit by local members of the abortion industry has blocked the heartbeat of justice. This move was neither a surprise nor unexpected, but the current political environment makes it ironic.

Since the ruling of Roe vs. Wade in the 1970s, we have repeatedly been told that the authority of a mother to execute her preborn child was settled law. As one South Carolina senator has often said on the Senate floor, this authority is “a constitutional right” of a woman. We would all agree that “constitutional rights” are established law, right?