LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

When the bid proposals were evaluated, NextEra will leave the taxpayers of South Carolina with significant financial liabilities if Santee Cooper is sold. If ratepayers wish to pay higher rates with less control, then selling Santee Cooper might be the best course of action; however, if lower rates with better state and local control are desired, then reforming Santee Cooper would be the best course of action for South Carolina. Santee Cooper has the lowest rates in South Carolina now and is projected to have the lowest rates in the future.

Glenn Stephens, Summerton

The Orangeburg school debt

It may be a unfair to blame the new Orangeburg County School District superintendent for the $11 million in unexpected school debt. After all, there is a great deal of administrative work, meetings with his support staff and the variety of instructors that he must deal with.

The finance staffs of all three former districts are fully responsible, along with the S.C. Department of Education and finance departments. Business as usual does not not cut it. Short-term mistakes, like needing one to two extra buses or forgetting a vendor payment, can happen. Tax increases to any and all citizens are totally irresponsible.

Solutions must be found.