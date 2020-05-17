LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

John Knobeloch, Orangeburg

Coronavirus: You’re out of here!

Coronavirus, you came in swinging! You even got on base many times, but you didn’t win the game. You came at us with all you had, but you lost the war.

You see, we’re on to your strategy.

You wanted to isolate us. We decided to come together to fight you. You may have been the invisible enemy. But we’re the visible victors – with the Lord.

You chose to serve the Master of Fear. We chose to serve the Master of Faith.

You thought you could drive us to the depths of despair. We knew we would survive and thrive with God’s gifts: cheer, cooperation, and compassion.

You wanted to take away academics from the children. We used technology to keep the children reading, and added to their bank of knowledge.

You wanted to take away our livelihoods. We found the funds to keep our families and businesses strong.

You wanted to frighten us into submission by taking loved ones away. We mourn with many others, but we celebrate the lives of those who have inspired us to find a cure. And with God’s help, we will.