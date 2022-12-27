LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Nunnie Smith deserves retirement

My name is Tripp Whetsell and I’m the grandson of the late Elizabeth and Bill Whetsell. My grandmother was a longtime columnist for The T&D and my grandfather was a local physician in the area for more then 50 years.

I have many happy memories of my childhood visits there in the 1970s and ‘80s, where we would often stop by Nunnie Smith's service station for gas. I remember vividly what a great guy he is and I read The T&D article about the business closing. Please extend my best wishes to him for a well-deserved retirement.

On a side note, my grandmother was also a major influence on my decision to become a journalist, which I’ve been in New York City for more than 30 years now. I know the newspaper business isn’t what it used to be, but it’s still the greatest profession in the world. Happy holidays.

Tripp Whetsell is an author/journalist residing in New York.

A citizen says thank you

I would like to thank U.S. Congressman James Clyburn, the current Democrat majority whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, president of the S.C. Sheriff’s Association.

In 1974 I enlisted into the United States Army in Orangeburg and completed my Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson. Clyburn and Ravenell took the time to recognize my 46-1/2 years of federal government service to the United States of America. After 30 years of service, I retired from the U.S. Army as an E-9, command sergeants major and commandant of the U.S. Noncommissioned Officer’s Academy located at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

My most coveted awards were the Bronze Star for wartime service in Desert Storm, and the Legion of Merit for my overall military service, and participation in operations other than war.

I am also retiring from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the oversight agency for all intelligence agencies in the United States, after 16-1/2 years of service to the intelligence community.

The words of appreciations and tokens I received from the Congressman Clyburn and Sheriff Ravenell really conveyed a level of appreciation for service to the country that is uncommon. These two public servants’ recognition of my service to this great country was simply heartwarming and reflected their commitment and dedication to the people of South Carolina, and Orangeburg County, that they serve.

I want to acknowledge their recognition of a young man who was raised by a great woman named Gracie Sistrunk McPherson Pough in the great State of South Carolina to be a good worker, citizen and man.

I could say many things, but none of them would convey the sincere gratitude I have for the recognition shown by Clyburn and Ravenell. I will only say thank you.

Retired/CSM Carl B. McPherson Sr., Fredericksburg, Virginia