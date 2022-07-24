LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

In bondage in Orangeburg

I am a 77-year-old Vietnam veteran who has been in the news her lately concerning graduating from South Carolina State University and writing a play that we are planning to put on the road.

The name of the play is “The 6,000-Mile Church Bus Trip.” It is a true story where we actually drove the bus from Los Angeles to Dr. King’s last march on Washington and shook his hand when he came down into the crowd two months before he was assassinated.

Now that I have been free from Vietnam and the civil rights movement, I am still in bondage here in Orangeburg, being robbed at gunpoint on July 14 by two Black males. This marks the second time I’ve been robbed. I was kidnapped once before in Los Angeles and also threatened with a pointed gun. All by young Black males.

Yes, the system is broken and you and I can do something to start the overhaul. Yes we can, yes we can, enough is enough.

Tim Brown, Orangeburg

Local star impacts community

A star student of Bethune-Bowman’s class of 2019 returned home to rock the Bethune-Bowman High school Espy Awards. The alumni/artist was asked to return home to pay tribute to all of the school’s hard-working athletes with a special performance.

The performances consisted of a freestyle with some of the school's top athletes names being compared to some of the world's most awarded athletes, a speculative ending with one of Zy’Reque’s unreleased songs, “Rock With You”, which debuts this fall.

The performance had everyone clapping and tapping their feet to the smooth rhymes! The Bethune-Bowman High Sports Media Page wrote, “Our former student Zy’Reque started his Mohawk ESPYS performance off with a clever freestyle including some of our 2021-2022 student-athletes' names. Zy’Reque has always shown a great amount of artistry becoming a ‘BBHS Talent Show’ winner ... and a member of the band while attending Bethune-Bowman. He continues to make music and attends Benedict College. KeepStriving ... and Thank You for returning to your roots Zy’Reque.”

Zy’Reque Green, Bowman