LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Oaks making positive changes

Recently a posting appeared on social media criticizing our home, The Oaks. We are residents, and we want to state our view of the events.

Our new owners got facilities that were in dire need of repair or even replacement. The ancient boilers failed and 16 residents in Independent Living did not have hot water.

Management engaged a company to fix the boilers in January. Work did not go as quickly as we would have liked because of labor shortages, rising costs, supply-chain issues and COVID. We understood because we were kept informed every step of the way in group meetings and written memos.

We, as residents, are very satisfied with our new management. They are very open and honest with us. We are happy with the improvements and excited about coming changes.

We love it here at The Oaks. It’s a beautiful place, and we feel blessed to be here. It is our home, and we plan on staying! You won’t find a better place.

Ann Bettis, Louise Beckett and Bob Beckett

U.S. military no longer best

It amazes me how the minds of the leadership of this country in regards to our military prowess still remain in the mid-20th century. The U.S. is no longer the world’s preeminent military power. A nation that lost to the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese; started an unnecessary war against Iraq and has allowed Iran to come in and gain significant influence; and gave in to the Taliban in Afghanistan is not a major military power.

The Achilles heel of the American military is not that we don’t have sophisticated weaponry comparable to China and Russia, even though according to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, we are losing ground in that regard. The problem is a lack of personnel to provide the boots on the ground for a long enough period of time to stabilize the countries in which we go to war. So we send the same troops back into harm’s way over and over again, resulting in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder for many troops that are so abused.

Since Nixon in 1973 ended the draft to quiet the rampant student anti-draft protests, America has relied on an all-volunteer military. The salaries and other benefits that go to military personnel eat up much of our $700 billion annual defense budget. In some respects, our military looks more like a social-welfare agency than a hardened, fighting machine. Do we really think our military strikes fear into the hearts of potential military foes?

Yet our leadership continually boasts about what we are going to do to Russia in regards to the Ukraine situation. Sanctions and military hardware may help Ukraine in the short term, but Russia will prevail in the long term, especially if China stays on their side.

America is a nation that has steadily declined in the last 50 years, both militarily and socially. Many young Americans have lost their lives in our fruitless efforts in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Many have come home with serious physical and mental injuries.

Cowardly, our politicians refuse to bring back the draft so we can re-establish a strong military and see that each strata of American youth have some skin in the game of national defense.

Our national leadership lives in a dream world of bygone days in which America promised to “make the world safe for democracy,” and “to bear any burden and pay any price” to further democracy. That America is as dead as Woodrow Wilson and John F. Kennedy.

Gary Knight, Holly Hill

