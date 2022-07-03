LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Necessity over luxury

Two articles have caught my attention:

June 2 – Lake Marion bridge work to begin in the fall

June 12 – Elloree residents await return of area bridge

The June 2 article is part of a luxury whereas June 12 is a necessity.

Maybe the S.C. Department of Transportation should do the necessary ones before the luxury ones.

I realize that bridge replacement is contracted, but firefighters have to drive miles out of the way get to a house on the other side of the Cleveland Street bridge.

Sonny Cooper, Elloree

Law on embalming

I am writing in response to an item that appeared in your online edition on May 20 relating to funeral laws in South Carolina.

The article made a statement about embalming that might confuse readers. It stated: “South Carolina Funeral Law does not require embalming, even for bodily burial. Embalming is only necessary in cases of public viewing of the body or transportation of the deceased remains by common carrier.”

It would be more accurate to say, “Embalming is not required by law under any circumstances. A funeral home may require embalming if the client requests a funeral with a public viewing of the remains. Embalming is not required for the transportation of remains by common carrier within the United States (although transportation to or from a foreign country may require it, depending on local laws). Refrigeration of the remains is an acceptable alternative.”

Overton G. Ganonng, president, Funeral Consumers Alliance of South Carolina

Working with CASA

On Dec. 21, 2021, Rickenbacker Xcel was on its way to CASA Family Systems. For the past 3-1/2 years, the nonprofit organization has made contributions to the battered women and children’s shelter.

So in December, the group gave gift bags with sweets, books, clothing, fragrances and sanitizer and toys for the little ones. Also, for Mother’s Day 2022, the organization gave gifts to the mothers in the program.

We are serving and providing the community in so many ways. It began with Alzheimer’s research 26 years ago and we are still raising funds for that cause. So a belated happy holidays and Mother’s Day from Gloria R. Hutto, Lurina R. Robinson, William Green, Cleatus Robinson, Troy Robinson and thanks to the staff at CASA for all you do in providing a safe haven for those in need.

William Green, Orangeburg

Juneteenth and 13th Amendment

The "Our View" column on the editorial page in the June 17 issue contains a falsehood regarding "Juneteenth." It states that the end of slavery was announced "to the last slaves."

The 13th Amendment to the Constitution ended slavery. At the time of "Juneteenth," slavery still remained and was quite legal in Kentucky, Maryland, Delaware and other places until the adoption of the 13th Amendment.

Grant, the commanding general of all the Union armies, was married into a slave-holding family, and his wife Julia held slaves until the passage of the 13th Amendment (Grant scholar John Y. Simon firstladies.org).

David West, Lexington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0