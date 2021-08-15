LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

As the new academic year approaches for many secondary schools, there are so many issues to be concerned about. One of the most important is remaining hopeful that all students will attend school in a safe and peaceful environment. It is proven often that students have to deal with harassment from their peers. Bullying has reached an all-time high among youth.

Verbal, non-verbal and cyber bullying have all became popular in a negative way. It is vital for students to know this type of behavior is not accepted or tolerated. School staff, administrators, parents and community members must join forces to assist with eliminating bullying in schools statewide.

In an effort to help with this, there are key traits to become mindful of. For instance, a child who complains of being consistently ill when it is time for school, one who cannot explain how certain objects or clothes are suddenly missing or damaged, noticeable low self-esteem, or evidence of becoming isolated at home and school are all signs that something negative may be occurring with another peer or peers.