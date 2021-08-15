LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

You don't bite hand that feeds you
If the people of this country alone would ease their foot off the gas pedal when approaching the signal light when they see other cars waiting for the green light; if we would cut the engine off and not let it run idling while we are talking to someone or even while we are in the drive-thru; if everyone drives the speed limit, which would cause the insurance rates and fatalities to go down, everyone would save.
By slowing down coming up to the signal light, the price of brake pads and gasoline would drop because of the demand. The supply of those two would increase, and being that the brake companies can’t eat the brake pads nor can the oil companies drink the gasoline, they would be forced to drop the prices to get rid of their products. The same effect would happen to car parts and caskets, with fewer traffic accidents, everybody wins.
If the president and other politicians would get on national TV and say this, the prices would drop overnight. Why won’t they do it? We must understand how this stuff works. Those same big companies donate money to their campaigns – you don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
Tim Brown, Orangeburg
Allow students in school peacefully
As the new academic year approaches for many secondary schools, there are so many issues to be concerned about. One of the most important is remaining hopeful that all students will attend school in a safe and peaceful environment. It is proven often that students have to deal with harassment from their peers. Bullying has reached an all-time high among youth.
Verbal, non-verbal and cyber bullying have all became popular in a negative way. It is vital for students to know this type of behavior is not accepted or tolerated. School staff, administrators, parents and community members must join forces to assist with eliminating bullying in schools statewide.
In an effort to help with this, there are key traits to become mindful of. For instance, a child who complains of being consistently ill when it is time for school, one who cannot explain how certain objects or clothes are suddenly missing or damaged, noticeable low self-esteem, or evidence of becoming isolated at home and school are all signs that something negative may be occurring with another peer or peers.
As an adult, acting immediately through questioning is advised. Also, reaching out to guidance counselors and/ or school administrators is recommended. Having conversations concerning bullying, what to do and what not to do on a consistent basis can become a routine for parents and teachers as well. It is critical to discuss this topic before it becomes a major issue.
Additionally, students must also know it is authorized to tell someone trustworthy when another person brings on stress, humiliation or intimidation among someone. Knowing that it is not acceptable to withhold this information can help to do away with all forms of bullying.
All students deserve to attend school in a conflict-free atmosphere. We must do all things possible to ensure students have the best learning environment possible to become academically successful.
Chondra T. White of Orangeburg is a professional educator, anti-bullying advocate and author of "Consider My Feelings: Snippets From the Seven Scholars."