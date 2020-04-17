LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Second Chance needs help

The world is in chaos, so is our rescue Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue. It has been non-stop here at the rescue.

Some of our recent rescues include a beautiful white German shepherd and her pup, so neglected and starved, they needed us to change their lives.

Eight puppies found stray in the woods rescued from a tragic end. They developed parvo over the weekend and had to go to the ER vet, which is five times more expensive than local vets. Our choice was let them die a horrific death or try to save them. No choice at all really.

Then there are 14 dogs in Eutawville, loved, but the gentleman could not give them the medical care they needed.

These are only a few of our rescues from the past two months. We have used every dime of our resources to save these lives and end their pain and suffering. Today we were able to pick up the third pup from the ER vets, however we still have one in ICU, and today he needed plasma. We must raise $2,000 to pay this bill.

We don’t want to stop what we do. We believe each pet is a precious soul whose life is worth saving. Is it the most intelligent move to spend this much on a few puppies? Maybe not, but it is the most humane action we could take.