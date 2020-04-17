LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Second Chance needs help
The world is in chaos, so is our rescue Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue. It has been non-stop here at the rescue.
Some of our recent rescues include a beautiful white German shepherd and her pup, so neglected and starved, they needed us to change their lives.
Eight puppies found stray in the woods rescued from a tragic end. They developed parvo over the weekend and had to go to the ER vet, which is five times more expensive than local vets. Our choice was let them die a horrific death or try to save them. No choice at all really.
Then there are 14 dogs in Eutawville, loved, but the gentleman could not give them the medical care they needed.
These are only a few of our rescues from the past two months. We have used every dime of our resources to save these lives and end their pain and suffering. Today we were able to pick up the third pup from the ER vets, however we still have one in ICU, and today he needed plasma. We must raise $2,000 to pay this bill.
We don’t want to stop what we do. We believe each pet is a precious soul whose life is worth saving. Is it the most intelligent move to spend this much on a few puppies? Maybe not, but it is the most humane action we could take.
Today for the first time since we began, we are facing a financial crisis and we must ask for help. If you can make a donation: paypal.me/secondchanceoforange. Mail to PO Box 1446 Orangeburg SC 29116. And we can accept credit cards over the phone at 803-535-9600. Any help will make a difference. If you would like to follow our rescue, like Facebook page Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition. Thank you and please stay safe!
Cindy B. Smith, Orangeburg
'Get out of town'
Just a little poetic humor to help get us through:
So what’s this virus thing that’s got you down
Tell the damn thing to get out of town!
Woe is me what can I do
Try social distancing and use a mask too
Stay inside till it passes through
You’ll help yourself and others too
So what’s this virus thing that’s got you down
Tell the damn thing to get out of town!
You can run scared… full of fear
Or just relax, maybe drink a beer
Talk with your family, a novel idea
It’s your loved ones you should hold dear
So what’s this virus thing that’s got you down
Tell the damn thing to get out of town!
“The only thing to fear is fear itself”
So put the fear back on the shelf
Try relying on faith and yourself
Instead of your bling and worldly wealth
So what’s this virus thing that’s got you down
Tell the damn thing to get out of town!
Check on your neighbor, share a recipe or two
Maybe share some toilet paper too
It’s been bad before, people been sad and blue
But with the right attitude, we’ll pull through
So what’s this virus thing that’s got you down
Tell the damn thing to get out of town!
Frank Ward, Bamberg
