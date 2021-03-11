LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Moving beyond Orangeburg's past
The process of success for any community is building upon the strengths while eliminating the roadblocks to progress. While other communities have found their niche, Orangeburg has been working through its transition from a rural agricultural-based economy to more of an industrial engine.
For the city, those challenges have been weathered by strong leadership that has set the stage for the "new era" of a revitalized Orangeburg. New City Administrator Sidney Evering has obviously kept up with his hometown as his words highlight the path to our renewal.
To leave a successful law firm to come back "home" is exactly what is needed. For far too long the best and brightest have sought their success elsewhere. We need the youth of this community to recognize the potential that exists here and to put the mechanisms in place that realize that potential.
The only truth path for Orangeburg is to create an environment that our kids can be proud of and want to be a part of. For that to happen, the quality-of-life interests must be enhanced by all possible means. The time for changing attitudes toward growth is now.
Orangeburg has been mired in the past for generations and that single-handedly has kept this community from reaching even a small percentage of its potential. The future is now for Orangeburg, unless we collectively decide to allow our past to identify us forever.
Kudos to those who provided leadership to bring us to the point where folks like Mr. Evering can take the ball and get it over the goal line. I for one will be willing to join him, the city and the Department of Public Utilities as they bring Orangeburg into being a desirable and sought-after place to live. I hope every reader of this newspaper will do the same. It is well past time to stop having Orangeburg's own people be its worst enemy.
Randy Etters, Orangeburg
Community wants inclusion
The Regional Medical Center board chairman, the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg, stated that Orangeburg County Council empowered the board to properly vet the next CEO that will serve our community. This is an interesting statement considering that community involvement in the CEO search was extremely shortsighted.
The board and County Council have a duty of accountability to our community to provide needed medical services in a safe, affordable and equitable manner. This can be achieved through inclusion. The RAY Foundation was in conversation with RMC board attorney Laura Evans from August 2020 through Feb. 26 discussing the necessity of a community component to the CEO search. These discussions began after the non-renewal of former CEO Charles Williams’ contract.
The community felt blindsided, uninformed and disregarded by the board during an overwhelming attendance at an attempted teleconference. To this day, there remain unanswered questions regarding transparency and oversight of the board. Richburg has blatantly and aggressively disguised truth of conversation in his generalist commentary: “It is very important that there is assimilation because you can have the best tech ability to be found as well as skill set, but if there is no assimilation everything is counterproductive.”
This appears as if we are looking for a CEO to come in and do what has traditionally been done. Regarding the Greater Orangeburg community, traditionally RMC has been a place of secrecy, clandestineness and death. Therefore, the community does not want assimilation. The community demands inclusion. Inclusion helps to disband negative historical convention through clear conversations, consideration and the simple belief that you are respected.
The success of our new CEO and the success of our hospital is intimately tied to the success of our community, which is ultimately entwined to the belief that WE matter!
Dr. Kevin Ray, Orangeburg