LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Kudos to those who provided leadership to bring us to the point where folks like Mr. Evering can take the ball and get it over the goal line. I for one will be willing to join him, the city and the Department of Public Utilities as they bring Orangeburg into being a desirable and sought-after place to live. I hope every reader of this newspaper will do the same. It is well past time to stop having Orangeburg's own people be its worst enemy.

Randy Etters, Orangeburg

Community wants inclusion

The Regional Medical Center board chairman, the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg, stated that Orangeburg County Council empowered the board to properly vet the next CEO that will serve our community. This is an interesting statement considering that community involvement in the CEO search was extremely shortsighted.

The board and County Council have a duty of accountability to our community to provide needed medical services in a safe, affordable and equitable manner. This can be achieved through inclusion. The RAY Foundation was in conversation with RMC board attorney Laura Evans from August 2020 through Feb. 26 discussing the necessity of a community component to the CEO search. These discussions began after the non-renewal of former CEO Charles Williams’ contract.