LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Surviving the coronavirus
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding ... We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more.
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20% of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
• Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens.
• Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods.
• Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes.
• Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Otis Tissamaier, Orangeburg
Sell Santee Cooper
The S.C. House and Senate appear to be at an impasse in dealing with the future of Santee Cooper.
The worst thing that could come out of this long legislative saga is for Santee Cooper to be allowed to go on as business-as-usual. I’m sure our legislators have the best intentions for Santee Cooper and ratepayers alike, but reform without accountability will be pointless.
It’s clear that the best thing for South Carolina and current Santee Cooper customers is a sale to the fortune 200 company NextEra. This type of company would bring stability and certainty to South Carolina. Not to mention NextEra would remove the burdensome debt ratepayers are paying.
I’m hopeful the legislature will come together and do what’s best for South Carolina.
Larry Kelley, Summerton
