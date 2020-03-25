LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?

Otis Tissamaier, Orangeburg

Sell Santee Cooper

The S.C. House and Senate appear to be at an impasse in dealing with the future of Santee Cooper.

The worst thing that could come out of this long legislative saga is for Santee Cooper to be allowed to go on as business-as-usual. I’m sure our legislators have the best intentions for Santee Cooper and ratepayers alike, but reform without accountability will be pointless.

It’s clear that the best thing for South Carolina and current Santee Cooper customers is a sale to the fortune 200 company NextEra. This type of company would bring stability and certainty to South Carolina. Not to mention NextEra would remove the burdensome debt ratepayers are paying.

I’m hopeful the legislature will come together and do what’s best for South Carolina.

Larry Kelley, Summerton

