LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Putting criminals back on street

It has become normal but ridiculous the sentences handed down by Circuit Judge Roger Young Sr. to criminals coming before him. I guess we are all used to it by now.

1. 23-year-old pleads guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 10 years, suspended to two years’ probation.

2. 31-year-old pleads guilty to assault and battery and resisting arrest. Sentence: three years, suspended to one-year probation.

3. 24-year-old pleads guilty to possession of a scheduled drug. Sentence: two years, suspended to 18 months’ probation.

4. 26-year-old pleads guilty to domestic violence and failure to stop for blue lights. Sentence: 83 days, suspended.

Thanks, Judge Young, for continually putting criminals back on our streets. You must have a big heart, or maybe our jails are just too full.

Herb Buecher, Orangeburg

Goff Avenue alternatives

RE: “Orangeburg seeks to close Goff Ave. near Claflin; university says change needed for security.” Gene Zaleski, Oct 21, 2022.

I'm 100+% in favor of a safe, secure environment for both the students and the community.

1. Closure all the way to Buckley, contrary to what's stated in the article, would restrict some homeowners’ access to their homes. Sounds like a back door, unofficial imminent domain plan to eventually force them to sell their property to the schools.

Have we considered:

Increased continual police presence?

Increased enforcement of existing traffic laws (traffic and noise)?

Making that stretch in question 100% no parking OR the city, in cooperation with the school, restricting parking to student permit parking only?

Installing traffic speed cams?

The last two would be a fiscal plus for the city and would probably eventually alleviate the problem as drivers grow weary of paying traffic fines with the associated potential for increases in their auto insurance and, if they fail to pay the fines, suspension of both their driver's licenses and vehicle registration, both of which carry a fiscal penalty to resolve.

Just a few rational, practical things to contemplate.

Frank H. Staley, Orangeburg

Did not like the Taste

I did not enjoy our Taste Of Orangeburg this year; it was very small and it did not have many vendors.

I saw that some vendors ran out of food early and that was around 2:30. I saw one vendor going to a local pizza place and order pizzas and sell them. The idea was kind of great in a way but tokens were high: $2.50 each.

I know it's been about two or three Years since we've had a Taste, but this year’s event I did not like. This is just my opinion and I’m entitled to it. I hope the vendor participation will be a little better in the future.

David Franklin, Orangeburg

Losing newspaper favorites

Well, I see from the Oct. 7 letters that I am not the only dissatisfied reader with your recent changes with several favorites.

Comics – the only thing I looked forward to was The Born Loser. Gone!

I looked forward to “playing” the Bridge hand before checking the “correct” play. Gone!

The new TV schedule. I don’t even look at that now.

I do, however, love sports, especially football (Go Cocks!) and golf. And I enjoy the T&D Opinion on the editorial page.

The majority of national news, political, weather etc. is covered by TV the day before.

Tell me, should I cancel my “lifelong” subscription?

B.L. Welch, Orangeburg