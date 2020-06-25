LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Henry A. Dyson, Orangeburg

Council should not decide on statue

Have people lost their minds? They are wanting to remove history and heritage as if they never existed.

I am a 64-year-old white male who has lived in Orangeburg all of my life. I will take a stand to defend the statue and any other symbols that they want taken down.

We as citizens pay our taxes and have a right to be heard and City Council should not have the say on whether to remove the Confederate memorial statue from downtown. I will stand my ground along with others and defend our history and heritage.

We cannot and will not stand around like the other cities and states have done. We will hold tight and not let a few destroy Orangeburg.

Wesley Patrick, Bamberg

No blinders in my world