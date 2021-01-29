LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Carol Highsmith, Orangeburg

S.C. needs right to recall

I am writing you to urge your readers to email their state representatives to encourage them to support Bill H.3256. This bill would enable South Carolinians the ability to recall our elected leaders if we believe that they have not represented our will.

The ability to recall should be a fundamental right for us since we live in a representative form of government. Our state and local elected officials are not supposed to vote based on their own self interest or understanding. They are supposed to vote based on what they believe to be the will of their electorate.

South Carolina elected Donald Trump as our president and the majority of us believe that our votes were not honored and that the election system was rigged and fraudulent. Rather than allow evidence to be submitted so that the people could determine if this was in fact the case, our senators and some members of our House voted against the objection to the electors.

This was a sad day for America as it did not promote transparency. If our votes are not sacrosanct, we have lost our great republic. We stand for the legitimacy of our vote and if our elected officials don’t, we need a method of recourse.