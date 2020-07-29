LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trash sites are substandard

Being a frequent user of the Orangeburg County trash collection site on Ruff Road next to the ASPCA, I find it absolutely ridiculous these sites are not maintained to a higher standard than what has existed there for years.

The entrance and exit to the site are constantly covered with potholes, which are rarely repaired. And when they are filled, it is a poor job of doing so that may last for a week or less due to high traffic volume.

Recycling, as was mentioned months ago in an editorial, does not exist, although signs are posted that it does.

The work stations, also mentioned months ago by an Orangeburg physician in an editorial, are basically poorly constructed shacks without insulation or climate control. And they are deteriorating.

The employees of Orangeburg County who work at these facilities are subjected to 100-plus-degree temperatures without any relief on site. That is basically inhumane treatment by their employer due to the substandard condition of these sites, which the county apparently deems sufficient.

If our new Orangeburg County Council members would each be required to work one 8-hour shift at these sites, I'm confident there would be changes.