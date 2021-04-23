LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Farmers providing cleaner air on roads

RE: “Biofuels producers, farmers not sold on switch to electric,” Associated Press

Emissions from cars and trucks are the biggest contributor to carbon pollution today. As suggested in a recent article, electrification is a growing part of America's strategy to combat that pollution, but for now, it's only about 2% of what's powering America’s cars and trucks.

To overcome the clean air challenges consumers demand, we can't wait for new technology to catch up to our transportation needs. And we don't have to. The substitution of clean-burning biodiesel for petroleum diesel has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 140 million metric tons over the last three decades — that's the equivalent of removing over 30 million vehicles from American roads.

The assertion that “30% of soybeans goes to biodiesel" in the article is simply false. Soybeans across the country are grown for the valuable protein in the bean — the oil that is drained from the bean used in biodiesel doesn't compete with food production. There is an almost endless demand for soy meal, but that is not so for soy oil. The biodiesel industry uses the excess soybean oil that farmers produce.