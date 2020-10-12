LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Truths of socialism
Socialism always fails. It has never been successful. Why? As stated by the late Margaret Thatcher, former prime minister of Great Britain: “Socialists cry “Power to the people” and raise the clenched fist as they say it. We all know what they really mean -- power over people, power to the State. The problem with socialism is that sooner or later you run out of everyone else's money.”
Socialism does not produce anything other than rich, depraved and corrupt politicians that lead a large, inefficient and wasteful government that eventually has to forcefully put down all criticism and the resistance that forms among the people. Hence the adage, “People will vote in socialism, but have to shoot their way out of it.”
America’s founders knew how corruptible human beings are; and would not accept the Constitution as the supreme law of the land until the Bill of Rights, expressly stating the God-given rights that the people have, was added to it. It’s no wonder that powerful politicians are always insisting that the Second Amendment be done away with; not for public safety as they insist, but to ensure that the people be powerless to oppose them and the power they obtain.
Socialists will always tell you that socialism only fails because it has never been implemented correctly. The truth is socialism is a disastrous system always implemented by imperfect human beings. It is a perfect example of the famous quote sometimes attributed to Albert Einstein: “The definition of insanity is repeating the same mistakes over and over again and expecting different results.”
Socialists demand the government entitle everyone with the right to free food, clothing, shelter and health care. Actually, there are government-controlled places in the U.S. that adhere to this standard of entitlement right now; and have for centuries.
These places are called jails, prisons and penitentiaries.
Think long and hard about it, and be very careful of what you vote for. Do not let your God-given rights become privileges. Privileges are not rights, and are taken away very easily by a simple decree.
Donald Trussell, Orangeburg
Shame on Trump -- and us
Is the political climate in this country a product of social media and the algorithms that are used to show the questionable news stories that one is inclined to read, or is it the age old dilemma of belonging to one of two camps?
The real problem is that of the two mindsets that the American electorate is thought to have, one distrusts almost all news and the other embraces it. If we as Americans cannot agree to what the facts are, how can we possibly coexist?
With an asinine faction like Qanon and their outrageous claims becoming more mainstream and with so many people believing their absurdity, it’s hard to hold intelligent conversations with anyone who doesn’t share the same set of political ideologies.
The facts that are presented daily through all the legitimate mainstream media outlets are viewed as having a liberal bias and are outright dismissed because the content doesn’t go along with what the audience wants to believe is true.
The actions of President Donald Trump and his vitriol that are electronically captured on Twitter go against what the other inhabitants of the White House have stood for since the days of George Washington. The video, paper and electronic evidence that we have of his actions and thoughts -- which display narcissism, racism, divisiveness, and have sowed overall discourse among the American public -- are the reasons why the founders of this country put in place checks and balances, rules for order and peaceful transfer of power in our Constitution.
History will not be kind to the 45th president and our children and grandchildren will be even harsher on us as they see how we allowed such a reprehensible human being to take office and condone his spoiled, childlike actions for the four years he was given. Shame on him for fooling us into electing him. Shame on the United States if we allow it to continue for another term.
Jason Etheredge, Orangeburg
Making children suffer
Re: Sept. 24 article, “Alternative schools being consolidated: OCSD moving all programs to Nix Ed Center”
School children who need extra help should not be subjected to long tedious bus rides before and after long days of instruction. Our children are suffering from experimental ideas of educators. I fail to see how having buses on the road from all corners of our large county can possibly save money.
If you’re concerned about this, ask your school board representative for an explanation, then vote accordingly in upcoming elections. We need a board that thinks of our children first instead of pleasing politicians and the superintendent.
B.L. Hughes, Orangeburg
