LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Truths of socialism

Socialism always fails. It has never been successful. Why? As stated by the late Margaret Thatcher, former prime minister of Great Britain: “Socialists cry “Power to the people” and raise the clenched fist as they say it. We all know what they really mean -- power over people, power to the State. The problem with socialism is that sooner or later you run out of everyone else's money.”

Socialism does not produce anything other than rich, depraved and corrupt politicians that lead a large, inefficient and wasteful government that eventually has to forcefully put down all criticism and the resistance that forms among the people. Hence the adage, “People will vote in socialism, but have to shoot their way out of it.”

America’s founders knew how corruptible human beings are; and would not accept the Constitution as the supreme law of the land until the Bill of Rights, expressly stating the God-given rights that the people have, was added to it. It’s no wonder that powerful politicians are always insisting that the Second Amendment be done away with; not for public safety as they insist, but to ensure that the people be powerless to oppose them and the power they obtain.