LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Trump must be impeached

Here is an abridged version of an email I wrote to each of our senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott:

Like most Americans, I was shocked, angered and disappointed by the Capitol riots. That the most sacred building of American government was desecrated by vandalism and neo-Nazi paraphernalia is an evil I cannot un-see.

Many claim that this riot spawned organically, the president is not responsible for the individual behaviors of these people, and is therefore not culpable.

These statements reject the idea of cause-and-effect. Apples do not fall without gravity, crops do not grow without rain ... and fires do not start without a match. I want to be clear: President Donald Trump incited violence. His well-documented rally at the Ellipse is direct proof. If our government is so divided that the chambers of Congress cannot reach a consensus on that, Lord help us all.

I strongly believe that Trump must be impeached for the sake of preventing this recklessness in the future. The ball is in your court, senators, and not unlike the Supreme Court, you will set a precedent. Wednesday’s violence brought this nation to its knees, and though we got right back up to certify the election, the bruises are all too painful to nonchalantly brush off.