LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Trump must be impeached
Here is an abridged version of an email I wrote to each of our senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott:
Like most Americans, I was shocked, angered and disappointed by the Capitol riots. That the most sacred building of American government was desecrated by vandalism and neo-Nazi paraphernalia is an evil I cannot un-see.
Many claim that this riot spawned organically, the president is not responsible for the individual behaviors of these people, and is therefore not culpable.
These statements reject the idea of cause-and-effect. Apples do not fall without gravity, crops do not grow without rain ... and fires do not start without a match. I want to be clear: President Donald Trump incited violence. His well-documented rally at the Ellipse is direct proof. If our government is so divided that the chambers of Congress cannot reach a consensus on that, Lord help us all.
I strongly believe that Trump must be impeached for the sake of preventing this recklessness in the future. The ball is in your court, senators, and not unlike the Supreme Court, you will set a precedent. Wednesday’s violence brought this nation to its knees, and though we got right back up to certify the election, the bruises are all too painful to nonchalantly brush off.
Trump must be held accountable. That there are only days left in his presidency is totally irrelevant. Rotten milk doesn’t stay in the fridge just because it’s due to expire tomorrow. Do not wait for him to resign. You know that is not guaranteed. Waiting a minute longer is a minute this country does not have. As a Republican senator, you play a critical role in compartmentalizing the arguments for impeachment, limiting the scope to the president’s brazen encouragement of violence on Wednesday.
I ask that you vote to impeach the president on the specific grounds that he incited violence on Jan. 6. You are the standard-bearers for the state of South Carolina and this country. Your flag cannot touch the ground amidst partisan bitterness and confusion. Please, do the right thing.
Athreya Murali, Orangeburg
Keep Trump on golf course
I am no rocket scientist but it seems to me the easiest way to get through the last days of President Donald Trump is to ensure he stays on the golf course. All problems solved.
Allen Priester, Cope
Giving pigs a bad name
Is there something that can be done about all the pigs running loose on Highway 4 West of Orangeburg?
No, I’m not talking about the four-legged kind that run wild in the woods, it’s legal to shoot them. I’m specifically speaking of the two-legged kind that have driver's licenses. I’m appalled when I get on the highway and see all kinds of debris scattered everywhere. South Carolina at one time was proud of its highways and kept them free of litter and cleanly mowed. Apparently at that time, we didn’t have a group of pigs traveling up and down the highways and byways.
Why are we not charging people with littering? I don’t even see signs prohibiting littering anymore.
Believe me when I say that I know I am opinionated, but in my opinion if someone is caught deliberately throwing trash from their vehicle, they should be prosecuted and the vehicle from which the debris was thrown should be confiscated and sold at public auction, and I mean all vehicles no matter what price you paid for it and no matter what your status is in the community.
Something needs to be done to bring back decency in the area. The trash dump is only 4 miles from my house. Take your debris there instead of throwing it out for my neighbors and me to pick up.
You people give pigs a bad name. Please stop it.
J.P. Salters, Orangeburg