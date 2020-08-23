LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

We maintain that mail-in ballots are extremely susceptible to voter fraud and should not be used in the forthcoming presidential election. Further, those who cannot travel to their polling place should request an absentee ballot.

The executive branch is big business and has in excess of 4 million employees. We believe a businessman who has enterprises throughout the world is more capable of leading the executive branch than an individual who has been in the employ of the government for 40-plus years.

The three of us disagree emphatically with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler when he said it was "bunk" to say the Portland protests were under the control of antifa.

For years Leo Terrell was an arch enemy of Trump. He now proudly proclaims to be a Trump supporter.

The appearance of AG Barr before Nadler’s committee was a nothing but a scam. The Democrat members would not allow the Attorney General to respond because they continually reclaimed their time.

We were ecstatic to learn that President Trump’s insistence that the European Union ante up 2% of their GDP has hit paydirt. Long past due.

Hopefully most Americans are pleased with the buildup and modernization of our armed forces.