SCSU: Finding its niche
Concerned SCSU Alumni supports the expansion of South Carolina State University. Its academic programs must address curricula supportive of a broad-based agenda that addresses future students’ career objectives.
We are encouraging SCSU’s leadership and board of trustees to work with other top universities in progressing toward a full outline of courses that will become competitive in attracting students, allowing increased enrollment.
In our letter to the chancellor at the University of California-Berkeley and president of the University of Michigan, Concerned SCSU Alumni proposed cooperative programs between S.C. State and these top universities be considered, a cooperative law school extension at S.C. State the first of these arrangements. Each of these universities responded with positive interest.
Since segregation and racial integration of schools in South Carolina, losing its law and agriculture schools signaled the downturn for South Carolina State University, creating enrollment decreases and funding issues. Bringing back the law school is an asset that will help boost the university’s gradual return to the growth in higher education that contributes to a well-rounded university.
In a reply to alumni, the chancellor, Dr. Carol Christ, indicated a willingness to engage in these discussions with S.C. State. This communication and notice were submitted to South Carolina State University board chairman Rodney Jenkins for any follow-up.
Concerned SCSU Alumni will assist its alma mater in any way that makes it relevant to higher education in the state and the nation. Its once-proud reputation educating students in the 20th century stood among other major universities in South Carolina, and a top historically black college and university (HBCU) in the United States. The university must have a niche in the higher education function in South Carolina as there exists a need for South Carolina State University in South Carolina.
Porter Bankhead
SCSU 1963 graduate
Washington, D.C.
No respect from 'The Disrupters'
On Oct. 24, 2019, a public meeting was held and came to a sudden stop by what I would call the "The Disrupters." The Orangeburg County Sheriffs Office was in charge of security in this public facility. Reason being, they were concerned for safety of those attending.
It is my understanding that this has happened numerous times. Why should any citizen be in danger from disruptive people while meeting for concerns within our county? How can we as a county attract business, people wanting to move here for job relocation or retiring for an easier way of life with disrespectful behavior at a public meeting? Answer, is quite simple.
The Disrupters complained that a building dedicated to one of Orangeburg's distinguished citizens was being basically shut down and not used for the purpose that it was designed, with after-school help for students, computers available to citizens, Christmas baskets put together by our seniors and summer lunch programs all cut out.
Councilwoman Deloris Frazier from District 6 incurred the wrath of The Disrupters to what end I don't know. Instead of addressing the "chair" in a gentlemanly fashion, they became a total turn-off. This hostility is never called for.
As a citizen I propose that if this behavior continues that these Disrupters be given a six-month vacation from ALL PUBLIC MEETINGS. These Disrupters claim that the sheriff will not step in because they are his "pals." After a meeting with the chief and the captain of the department, nothing could be further from the truth.
We are all entitled to respect and dignity in my way of thinking. If these above-mentioned issues are to be discussed and they should, it must be done in a peaceful manner.
Geoffrey R. Fine, Cope
