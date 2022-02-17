LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Lowdown on the study

A correction to Bill Connor’s opinion piece “The lowdown on lockdowns” (2/13): 1. Johns Hopkins did not publish the study in question. One of the three authors of the study is employed by Johns Hopkins; but the university does not support it or its findings.

2. The study was not “intensely researched” and has never been peer-reviewed to authenticate its findings and conclusions.

3. Most experts who have read this study strongly object to its methodology and disagree with its conclusions.

Rick Mason, Orangeburg

Equity in fight vs. Alzheimer's

There is an urgent need for Alzheimer’s research to include more underrepresented populations in clinical trials to ensure everyone benefits from advances in this field. Black Americans are three times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, and Hispanic Americans are two times more likely to develop the disease.

The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act (S. 1548 / H.R. 3085) would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer’s clinical trials by expanding education and outreach to these populations and address shortcomings in the way research and care is currently being delivered to underrepresented communities.

I was a caregiver for my grandmother, Melease, at just 17 years old. I watched a woman known for her intelligence, humor and generosity become a shell of her former self. My “why” for this cause has gone beyond just myself by becoming a resource in my community to help families struggling after receiving a dementia diagnosis.

The complex burdens of this disease are truly devastating. We need research to help find a treatment for ALL impacted. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Congressman Clyburn, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott to support the ENACT Act.

Zoe K. Watkins, aPHR, Human Resources Representative, South Carolina Federal Credit Union

Masks are still needed

I personally think we should still be wearing masks until hospital admissions are virtually nil.

Maybe schools that have more than one class in each grade could please parents by doing this. Have half of the classes wear masks and the other half not wear masks. This way parents who want their children to wear masks would be in a class with like students/teachers.

Parents who no longer want their children to wear masks, their children would be placed in classes with other unmasked students. If no unmasked teacher(s) can be found for the unmarked classes, find a parent(s) to do the instruction. Parents were doing the teaching at home previously.

Doesn't solve all the problems but allows parents to put their students in classes they chose.

Carol Durgan, Bamberg

Awareness of heart valve disease

Heart valve disease occurs when one or more of the heart’s four valves don’t work properly. The disease impacts more than 11 million Americans and more than 25,000 people die from it each year. The good news is that with timely diagnosis and care, it can usually be successfully treated in patients of all ages.

Understanding the risk factors and symptoms of valve disease is key to early intervention. Risk rises with age, congenital abnormalities, diabetes, high blood pressure, some infections, other cardiovascular diseases, and even some cancer treatments. For symptoms, all you have to do is LISTEN:

• Lightheadedness, feeling faint, or dizziness

• Irregular heartbeat, heart flutter, or chest pain

• Shortness of breath after light activity or while resting

• Tiredness

• Edema (swelling of ankles or feet)

• Not feeling like themselves

Please LISTEN to your heart and see a health care professional if you or a loved one thinks they are experiencing symptoms. If you’ve already been diagnosed with valve disease, you should stay on top of your appointments and talk to your health care provider if your symptoms get worse.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has led to concerning delays in all sorts of medical care, including routine physicals and follow-ups where your healthcare provider can listen to your heart with a stethoscope and monitor for the distinct heart murmurs of valve disease. Treatments and surgeries have also been put on hold by patients and providers. This means that patients are now showing up for treatment with more advanced and serious diseases.

Feb. 22 is Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day, 100-plus partners are working with the Valve Disease Day campaign to spread the word, and you can too! Visit www.valvediseaseday.org to join the effort and learn more.

Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day is Feb. 22 -- a day meant to highlight a little-understood disease that kills 25,000 Americans each year.

Lindsay Clarke, senior vice president of health education and advocacy, Alliance for Aging Research

