LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A season with no scoreboard

Dear Mayor Butler, Mayor Pro Tem Kalu and Orangeburg City Council:

Congratulations! American Legion Post 4 baseball has completed its 2022 regular season. And this has been accomplished with an inoperable scoreboard at Mirmow Field! Let me repeat, Post 4 has finished a complete baseball season with NO scoreboard!

The City of Orangeburg should be ashamed. Given all of the money that Orangeburg spends on other areas, one would think that a few dollars could be spent to get the scoreboard working.

What a missed opportunity to make a positive impression on folks not from Orangeburg. Only a few of the parents, grandparents, family and friends of the Post 4 players are from Orangeburg. The rest come from Barnwell, St. Matthews, Sandy Run, St. George, Edisto, etc. They probably do not visit Orangeburg much except for maybe an occasional meal or a trip to Lowe’s or Walmart, so their time at Mirmow creates a more significant impression of Orangeburg.

Of course, none of the opposing teams are from Orangeburg. This year’s players, and their parents, grandparents, families and friends, come from the Charleston/West of the Ashley area, from Hampton, or from West Columbia. It is likely they come to Orangeburg only because of American Legion baseball.

Mirmow Field is a treasure. It is a special place. Certainly, a historic place with many, many fine memories attached to it. Those who visit Mirmow remember Mirmow. To wonder what Mirmow could be like, visit Riley Field in Sumter. The City of Sumter clearly supports American Legion baseball and is rightfully proud of Riley Field. And, their scoreboard works!

Post 4 has done a wonderful job over the years in supporting American Legion baseball and in getting a team on the field every year. After watching and supporting Post 4 American Legion baseball for 30 years, my hat is off to the Legionnaires of Post 4. They, however, cannot do it alone. They need the active, genuine support of the City of Orangeburg.

I sincerely hope that the City of Orangeburg will more actively support American Legion Baseball.

Rick Jackson, St. Matthews

Honor to serve in Orangeburg

Years ago, I was called to become a pastor at The Salvation Army and to serve wherever I am called. After four years of service at The Salvation Army in Orangeburg, I have been asked to lead The Salvation Army in our Mountain Mission in Hot Springs, North Carolina. My last day serving The Salvation Army in Orangeburg was June 19.

From my first day here, you welcomed me and helped me feel at home. I will always cherish my time working alongside you. You care deeply for your neighbors. As a community, you recognize needs and then put your heart and hands to work in developing lasting solutions that offer dignity to every recipient. It has truly been an honor to serve here.

Thank you again for your love and support for The Salvation Army in Orangeburg. I will always remember you and my time working in partnership with you.

Captain Kellie Cantrell