LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Remembering John Thompson
I played college basketball at South Carolina State. I felt it was a great opportunity to compete against Georgetown and head coach John Thompson, who died this past week. Thompson was a great coach and I looked up to him.
Being one of S.C. State's leading scorers in 1984, I played against Thompson and his team, scoring 19 points in the game. Even though we lost to Georgetown, it is a great memory and highlight of my playing career. At the end of the game, Thompson shook my hand and stated, "You are a great player and have a good year." That has stuck with me throughout life.
Ralph Miller
S.C. State University
1981-1985
Giving back amid pandemic
We’ve all been witness to the economic and health challenges COVID-19 has brought into our communities. While the immediate future remains uncertain, we know a lot of folks are struggling to put food on the table now, and local support organizations are lifelines for many families in Calhoun County.
To help alleviate COVID-19’s impact in our area, my team at the Cameron Solar Park and I have worked with our parent company, EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), to donate $4,000 to Harvest Hope. EDPR NA has also funded a $4,000 donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank, which serves residents living near Estill and Hampton Solar Parks in Hampton County.
This is part of EDPR NA’s overall commitment of more than $300,000 to support local nonprofit organizations providing relief from the health and economic effects of COVID-19 in project communities across North America.
Giving back is important to us and is especially critical now. We’re glad we’re able to give back to our fellow community members who have been supportive, long-term neighbors throughout the lifetime of these projects. My team and I hope these contributions help give some families one less thing to worry about in this stressful time.
If you can, we urge you to join us in donating to our local food banks and support services who are providing essential aid to our neighbors.
Josh Francis of Orangeburg is solar field service technician at EDP Renewables’ Cameron, Estill and Hampton solar parks.
