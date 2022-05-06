LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Safety first on highways

South Carolina is a great place to live and grow. We feature the University of South Carolina, Clemson, SC State and Claflin universities.

We have interstates 20 and 26 to deliver students to their destinations with the truckers and visitors alike.

What we do have here that is quite prominent 24/7 are vehicles moving up and down our roadways with one headlight out or one taillight out – even cars and SUVs pulling small trailers with only one taillight. In addition, bikers without helmets.

The T&D publishes too many articles of crashes with many people severely injured, DOA.

I do understand that tourism brings needed dollars to our state. We want visitors to have a joyous experience.

Our state troopers must begin to flag those violators mentioned above and issue tickets to help keep all residents, visitors safer. Our state, county government, and governor should lobby this type of legislation ASAP. Additionally, over time even require inspections of all South Carolina vehicles for tire tread.

If people cannot police themselves for safety, then our local and state governments must step in. True, there will always be accidents, but we must keep it down. Therefore keeping budgets lower over time.

I ask our elected leaders to consider this as a priority issue.

Jeffrey Fine, Orangeburg

Extending the Lifeline

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

Suicide prevention is important to me because there have been members of my family who have taken their own lives by suicide. Also, as the mother of a child who struggles with suicidal thoughts, I believe this legislation could help save his life one day.

I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988.

By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act NOW to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Leah Courie, Columbia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0