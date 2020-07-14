LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Race relations today
I am a black man and would like to express my feelings about recent race relations. First of all, I was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department years ago for not paying a couple of traffic tickets. I did not resist because I was in violation of the law. I was in jail for 18 hours and one of my co-workers came down, brought the money and bailed me out. I am still alive.
The two white police did not hurt me, even though they could have, on a dark street at 2 a.m. in the ghetto (Watts). They were not one of the (one out of every 100) bad apples that are on every type of job you can think of. I did not take their gun or Taser and try to hurt them. I had violated the law. They went home to their families that night and I went home to mine.
I would like to see people out protesting when a cop is killed by an innocent black male. Maybe it's because his or her life doesn't matter or he/she doesn't have a family. And The Lord knows that we do appreciate all the white folks out protesting with us. I just hope they understand that some of us need to get our house in order before we ask one more white person to march with us.
And what's making it even worse, our Black leaders are not addressing Black-on-Black crime, which today is taking 70 to 80 Black males every 24 hours. That is a whopping 27,000 every year for the last 45 years. That is also well over a million in 45 years.
Now here is what I would like to see. I would like to see all white folks just love us to death, but only after we start loving ourselves. The Crips and the Bloods are not killing each other because they love each other. Let us sweep around our own front door before we ask everybody else to sweep around theirs. Let us pull our pants up so the world can respect us in not having to look at our drawers. Don't do the crime if you don't expect to do the time. It’s kind of like the red light. It means stop! That is something that is called the law.
Eddie Scott, Orangeburg
Trump has done good job
I have heard criticism of President Donald Trump that concerns me deeply – a statement that Trump tells untruths. I don’t believe that. I don’t believe that at all. I think in view of all he has had to face that he’s done a great job. And I don’t see where he has or is compromising his integrity.
Some of Trump’s political opponents are looking for things to criticize him about. And they do lavish criticism on him that is not truthful. They are tainted by their own agendas.
Helen Davis, Orangeburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!