LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Race relations today

I am a black man and would like to express my feelings about recent race relations. First of all, I was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department years ago for not paying a couple of traffic tickets. I did not resist because I was in violation of the law. I was in jail for 18 hours and one of my co-workers came down, brought the money and bailed me out. I am still alive.

The two white police did not hurt me, even though they could have, on a dark street at 2 a.m. in the ghetto (Watts). They were not one of the (one out of every 100) bad apples that are on every type of job you can think of. I did not take their gun or Taser and try to hurt them. I had violated the law. They went home to their families that night and I went home to mine.

I would like to see people out protesting when a cop is killed by an innocent black male. Maybe it's because his or her life doesn't matter or he/she doesn't have a family. And The Lord knows that we do appreciate all the white folks out protesting with us. I just hope they understand that some of us need to get our house in order before we ask one more white person to march with us.