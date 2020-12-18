LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ideas for Orangeburg
There are ideas that I have brought before the City of Orangeburg throughout the years – like a farmers and craft market that did become reality. This is my second year of trying to get the city to adopt the idea of a Christmas village to liven up a boring downtown. The idea would be to also have carolers with costumes from the early 1900s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons to help ring in the holiday.
I think more attention needs to be focused on downtown for Christmas. Last year I had 18 merchants that participated in trimming their windows in clear lights along Russell and adjacent streets. Last year I said at a City Council meeting that we have dark green poles with dark green garland and not enough lights on the garland. I stated before that red bows would complement the light poles at the top under the lamp globe. It would be nice to see some color there for a change.
Another idea that I have brought to the city is to have an international festival for downtown focusing on food, crafts, talent and culture so that people here can experience culture from around the world. This would be especially important to people who don’t travel outside of Orangeburg and the country.
I have asked the city also to boost the Rose Festival by having a parade to help kick off the event with marching bands and beautiful floats that represent the theme of roses. It’s good that we celebrate the Rose Festival but why wouldn’t we draw more attention to this royal city with a weekend of activities to honor and celebrate William Prince of Orange to help educate people about the city’s namesake? I designed a banner 10 years ago with a crown that signified that this is the prince city.
I think we can also celebrate Kwanzaa at the market pavilion. It’s a celebration of African heritage and culture held from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 culminating in gift-giving, music, dance and food. Also, because we have a large Mexican population here, we can celebrate Cinco do Mayo on May 5.
With all the adversity, hate and racial tension in the country, these are ways for Orangeburg to be a role model for the rest of South Carolina and the country by having events to celebrate and bring people together as one because there’s really only one race – the human race.
William Green, Orangeburg
Hoping for no 'miscalculation'
The Orangeburg County School District's request to lawmakers for $11 million in funding should be denied. Taxpayers were sold on this consolidation as saving money and lowering school taxes.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter says whatever we do will be in the best interest of the children not what is best for the taxpayers that are being told because of a miscalculation there is an $11 million shortage.
It is said to be a one-time request but is the tax proposal, if passed, limited to one year then relief? I live in Bamberg County and we were told the same thing. I hope we don't have a "miscalculation" to face like the Orangeburg taxpayers.
Jack Padgett, Bamberg
Sell Santee Cooper
Frustration with the poor performance of the Santee Cooper leadership has led to calls for their removal, as though that will save this debt-ridden utility.
While getting rid of the board of directors and officers might feel and look good, it doesn’t solve the problem of how to pay back Santee Cooper’s enormous debt of nearly $14 billion in principal and interest, which ratepayers are saddled with.
Santee Cooper has promised a rate freeze for several years, but even if the utility can uphold that promise, and it’s doubtful, then what? The debt has got to be paid back by rate increases, that’s the only choice.
Based on Santee Cooper’s own projections, the Palmetto Promise Institute estimates the utility will lose over $500 million between now and 2029, so it will be in even worse financial condition in the future.
The best thing for ratepayers is for the legislature to cut loose this failed utility, while it can, to a buyer who will pay off the debt and offer lower rates.
Daniel Cassidy, Lexington
