LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ideas for Orangeburg

There are ideas that I have brought before the City of Orangeburg throughout the years – like a farmers and craft market that did become reality. This is my second year of trying to get the city to adopt the idea of a Christmas village to liven up a boring downtown. The idea would be to also have carolers with costumes from the early 1900s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons to help ring in the holiday.

I think more attention needs to be focused on downtown for Christmas. Last year I had 18 merchants that participated in trimming their windows in clear lights along Russell and adjacent streets. Last year I said at a City Council meeting that we have dark green poles with dark green garland and not enough lights on the garland. I stated before that red bows would complement the light poles at the top under the lamp globe. It would be nice to see some color there for a change.

Another idea that I have brought to the city is to have an international festival for downtown focusing on food, crafts, talent and culture so that people here can experience culture from around the world. This would be especially important to people who don’t travel outside of Orangeburg and the country.