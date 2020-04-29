LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hillcrest should be open
I recently played golf at Lexington Country Club. The course was packed with people getting out to exercise and to get out of the house.
This week, I am playing at Santee National in Santee. Why?
Because Hillcrest Golf Course in Orangeburg is closed. The courses in Lexington and Columbia are booming with players.
Social distancing was practiced at Lexington Country Club. You pay your green fees when you make a tee time. You don't go in the clubhouse. Someone brings a golf cart to your car and they leave.
Only one person putts at a time on the green. You don't touch the flag pole. One person on the tee box at a time. One person per cart. No rakes at the sand traps; you pick your ball up and move to grass. No contact with golf course personnel.
Social distancing on the course.
So, while Hillcrest is closed and losing money, Lexington, Columbia and Santee golf courses are getting our money.
Dave Hill, Orangeburg
Thanks to Dr. Till
I would like to thank Dr. John Till for his clear and informed articles (T&D, April 22) on climate change, its cause, its consequences, and the need for all of us to take responsibility for solving the problem for future generations.
While young people today did not create the conditions leading to climate change, they are the ones who must now face the challenge armed with scientific facts, determination their sharp minds and strong voices. I believe they will.
Vestina Forkel, Orangeburg
