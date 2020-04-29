LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hillcrest should be open

I recently played golf at Lexington Country Club. The course was packed with people getting out to exercise and to get out of the house.

This week, I am playing at Santee National in Santee. Why?

Because Hillcrest Golf Course in Orangeburg is closed. The courses in Lexington and Columbia are booming with players.

Social distancing was practiced at Lexington Country Club. You pay your green fees when you make a tee time. You don't go in the clubhouse. Someone brings a golf cart to your car and they leave.

Only one person putts at a time on the green. You don't touch the flag pole. One person on the tee box at a time. One person per cart. No rakes at the sand traps; you pick your ball up and move to grass. No contact with golf course personnel.

Social distancing on the course.

So, while Hillcrest is closed and losing money, Lexington, Columbia and Santee golf courses are getting our money.

Dave Hill, Orangeburg

Thanks to Dr. Till