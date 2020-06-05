LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Opening church in pandemic

New Mount Zion Baptist Church in Orangeburg, like others in the area, has been streaming Sunday services since the pandemic shutdown two months ago. Each Sunday, Pastor Todd A. Brown tells us that any decision to reopen our church will be considered prayerfully and must take into account the health, safety and spiritual well being of all of our members.

Then abruptly, just before Memorial Day, the federal government declared all churches and other places of worship open for services immediately.

Confronting the mixed messaging and confusion among the congregation because of the declaration, Pastor Brown told us that we should remain prayerful. He said that leadership should always think about the safety of the people they are called to serve.

Then he made a statement that should resonate among all believers, “ Why would you listen to someone who does not practice it in their own life. If you don’t go to the sanctuary, you can’t tell me when it is good for me to go. We will keep worshiping virtually until the Lord says differently."

Leo Twiggs of Orangeburg is a trustee of New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

