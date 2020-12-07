LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

How fondly history will remember you as you exit the White House if you treat the president-elect and his wife with the same grace, courtesy and dignity with which the last outgoing president and his wife treated you and Mrs. Trump.

Only two days after your election, the president invited you to the White House and promised a smooth transition of power. Remember that beautiful letter he left for you in the Resolute Desk?

“Dear Mr. President,” he wrote. “Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.”

Simple words and actions such as those to your successor, written by you, not one of your staff, would go a long way to healing the rifts that now exist in this country. As citizens of this great country, we're all hoping for a smooth transition of power.

I know it's tough losing. We have all experienced that in one way or another, but few of us have experienced it the way you have. But I hope you can find it in your heart to make this transition as graceful and dignified as possible. We're counting on you Mr. President.