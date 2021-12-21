LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Concerned about Orangeburg

My wife and I are both Orangeburg natives and we love our little town, but we have a few concerns that we would like to address. First, we are concerned that so many are leaving Orangeburg and we don’t seem to be attracting any new industry to support growth.

We have been in business in the city since 1974. As in most cities across America, crime seems to be escalating. We are losing law enforcement officers at an alarming rate at a time that we need them the most. I would venture to say that most of the crime in our county is rooted in the illegal drug industry, those who are in the business of buying, selling and using drugs. As we know, users will go to great lengths to support their habit.

One of our businesses on Boulevard Street was vandalized about a year ago, the perpetrator was caught on camera and to this day we have not heard of a court date being set. In the past, we have had a drug task force to help alleviate the crimes committed by drug addicts, we don’t see that today. We have been noticing for months now in the court report in the local paper many defendants charged with 4-5 offenses are given the least serious charge, probation or time served. Some charges dropped, altogether. It doesn’t seem to be in the best interest of the community or the officers who work so hard to bring these lawbreakers to court to be released back into the community to reoffend.

Another concern that we have is the litter problem all across our community. I’m sure we have all noticed how disgusting it looks and does not give those visiting our area a good impression of Orangeburg. Maybe those offenders who get a slap on the wrist could be given community service to clean up our streets and highways.

We know that the real root cause of lawlessness is sin and a total lack of love for one another. We pray that our churches will stand together to reach our community with the love of Christ and the truth of God’s judgment on sin. Let’s work together to make Orangeburg a safe and beautiful place to live.

Mike Pooser, Orangeburg

Biden and broken promises

I am not a supporter of Joe Biden and his appearance at South Carolina State University should be put in context. What does it mean? Does it help the plight of Black people?

Students and the nation should understand there is a caste system in America and Blacks are subordinate to the white class. Congressman James Clyburn shall come out for funding (significant) for the university in the range of $500 million to support the new academics needed by the university. These funds would be used for a law school startup and in support of the new leadership that would manage this restoration.

Without a direct request in Orangeburg to Biden for his commitment and support, an appearance like his is more of the same talk Blacks have gotten from Democrats over the last half century -- broken promises. A copy of this notice is sent to Mr. Clyburn.

Porter Bankhead of Washington, D.C. is graduate of South Carolina State University

The sky is still blue

Back in August, I watched in disbelief. American troops retreating while a band of gun-waving murderers marched into the capital of Afghanistan. Our troops left behind over $85 billion in military equipment. More importantly, we left behind thousands of Afghan citizens who had helped us over a period of 20 years. Many of these men will be murdered and the women will be made slaves. Hopefully, all Americans at some point will be able to get out -- but that is doubtful.

Our soldiers have been placed in a terrible situation. They deserve our respect and prayers. Thirteen were killed in the last days in Afghanistan and more injured. Words cannot adequately describe this disaster.

The whole world watched what happened. Our enemies rejoiced and our allies realized that America cannot be trusted. It hurts to say it but we deserted those who helped us and maybe some Americans. America should never desert our friends and other Americans, especially if we have a choice. We had a choice — there was a better way to get out of Afghanistan. We simply did not choose it. The possible repercussions for this terrible mistake are too many to name.

Because of all the evil forces which dominate our country today — big tech, the media, secular and progressive socialist, globalists, greedy corporations, incompetent leaders, corrupt institutions, biological warfare and communist China, etc. — it seems hopeless.

Hope is something we must always cling to. The sky is still blue. Grace simply overwhelms me. May God forgive us for what we have allowed to happen.

Bryan B. England, Bamberg

