LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Recognizing importance of Holly Hill

The account of the closing of the Holly Hill golf course in The T&D does not tell the whole story. Since I live only about a mile from the course and have played there for over 60 years and have seen its evolution, I think I have a perspective that many don’t have.

The course was formed by Holly Hill businessmen and farmers in the mid-1950s as the Holly Hill Country Club, a private, segregated club. It was for many years a vital part of the white community with many of the kids in town enjoying the swimming pool during summer vacation.

Over the years, the founders of the club passed away and most of their children left after college for greener pastures. Use of the club and golf course dwindled over the years and the course was closed for a period of time.

The course was bought by a gentleman from Walterboro and refurbished. It took on new life with the developments in the Cane Bay area, which is about 21 miles below Holly Hill on Highway 176. These developments do not have golf courses and many living in them began playing at Holly Hill.

I have often seen a parking lot full of vehicles at the course and it appeared the course was doing well financially. My question is: Did the people who rezoned the course so it became closed, with houses to be built on it in the future, get a detailed account, including IRS statements of its financial situation?

Holly Hill is located less than 5 miles east of Dorchester County and less than 5 miles north of Berkeley County. It is only 17 miles from the Volvo plant, 4 miles from a cement plant, and other industries are nearby. It is by far the most vital small town in Orangeburg County. It has one new housing development under construction and others are planned.

Holly Hill’s main drawback is that the only public high school is 12 miles away. If the golf course remains closed and the schools don’t meet the needs of new potential residents, developers may be building homes that remain empty. The town will be a much less attractive place to live.

The leadership in Orangeburg County needs to realize how important the Holly Hill area is to the future of the county and do some positive things in that direction.

Gary H. Knight, Orangeburg

Making cancer fight top priority

In September, I had the honor of representing South Carolina on Capitol Hill. Along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers from across the country, I traveled to Washington to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national priority.

Together, we called on Congress to support lifesaving policies that help people prevent and treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention, and to support increasing the diversity of those enrolled in clinical trials.

I had the opportunity to sit down with Barvetta Singletary, Congressman James Clyburn's staff, and tell her that cancer isn't partisan — it touches every community. I also let her know that South Carolina and many others across the country rely on them to support legislation that will help reduce the cancer burden and protect our communities.

With about 1,670 people dying from cancer daily, we must take legislative action on these crucial issues. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation to help save lives and end cancer as we know it.

I encourage you to join us, giving us a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.

Audrey Asbury of Vance is a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)

Pete Rose and hall of fame

We must separate Pete Rose’s personal life from his baseball career. There is no excuse for his betting on baseball games, football games, etc. – period. This man cheated the American people who paid to see him and his teammates play. He stole the hearts of many sports fans for years to come.

Did Rose misplay ground balls or strike out to keep the odds in his favor? We will never know the truth.

Rose did accomplish getting more hits than anyone in baseball to date, 4,236. On that alone, he should be elected to the hall of fame by the Veterans Committee, in time. His penalty should be being banned from owning, managing or coaching in any capacity in Major League Baseball.

Look at pitcher Steve Carlton with his disparaging remarks regarding the Jewish people or even the beloved Ted Williams, who spat at reporters wanting to take his picture. The common factor is they are all people. Whether we give them respect is an individual thing.

But Rose stepped way over the line.

Geoffrey Fine, Orangeburg

Losing some friends

I am 91 years old and have lost lots of old and new friends. Now you have eliminated another old friend (actually several). I will miss "Born Loser," "Frank and Ernest" and "The Grizzwells."

Sarah W. Stone, St. Matthews

'Go Comics' and more at TheTandD.com We promised subscribers a lot more comics and now they are available.

Comics not 'improved'

What has been done with the "entertainment" and daily comics pages is just ridiculous. What about some of the favorites from years gone by?

If that's "improved," I hate to see what "average" would be. Was there even consideration given to your readers?

This was a bad decision on the ownership of The T&D. What do THEY know about local feelings and preferences? Bad decision, Lee Enterprises, owners of The T&D.

Disclaimer: I formerly worked for The Times and Democrat for 40 years and am so disappointed in the changes I see.

Jim Spears, Orangeburg

NOTE: T&D comics and advice columns changed in a corporate-wide move to give all Lee Enterprises' newspapers top national offerings daily and Sunday. We also have a new service for all print and online subscribers. The "Go Comics" platform at TheTandD.com offers 496 daily comics, about 35 digital puzzles and about 15 syndicated columnists, including Dear Abby. Subscribers can access the new features under Entertainment in the menu bar at the top of the home page at TheTandD.com.