LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Return Haley signs in Bamberg

I was visiting family and friends recently in Bamberg and noticed that the city limit signs no longer display a photo of Nikki Haley and mention that Bamberg is her hometown as the former S.C. governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

When Nikki announces for president in the future, this would be the best and only chance Bamberg has to gain worldwide attention. It seems, however, her picture and mention has been removed from all City of Bamberg signs because the majority of the Bamberg City Council is Democrat! Seriously?

Nikki Haley and her husband donated a freezer to the Senior Center of Bamberg worth over $60,000 and this is how they get treated? I urge the Bamberg City Council to reverse course and display the signs asap. If they are too dumb to do so, I urge the Bamberg County Council to display the Nikki Haley signs and bio at all entrances to the county.

Ever wonder why a county is poor like Bamberg? Choices, choices, choices. I urge Bamberg leaders to start making better ones if they want to stop being the poorest county in the state that has lost 30% of its population the last 10 years.

Will Bradley, Las Vegas

Understanding the dollars

In this age of spending, spending, spending, try to understand the dollars we are spending.

Understand a billion dollars? Understand a trillion dollars? Or does it stagger the imagination, grasping to understand that a billion is a thousand million. A trillion is a thousand billion.

If the lady of the house goes shopping for 40 hours a week, spending $1,000 an hour, it will take her 25 weeks to spend a million dollars. If she followed the same schedule, spending a billion would taker her 481 years.

Using her charge card at the rate suggested, it would take her 14,911,000 years to spend the equivalent of the U.S. national debt of approximately $31 trillion.

Rather staggering ...

Updated from an article from the Nashville Banner in the 1930s.

M.W. Best, Orangeburg