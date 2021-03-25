LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for 41 years as soil/water ambassador

Dear Soil and Water Board: I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people in Santee, Vance, Pineland and Holly Hill for letting me serve you as your Watershed Director-Soil and Water Ambassador from 1979 to 2021. It was a pleasure and privilege to serve you.

Our drainage systems work well. Financially we are stable. We start 2021 with about $10,000 in our accounts. Grants are also available now. The new people you elected are listed in the Soil and Water Office in Orangeburg. Call there to obtain their names and numbers if you have problems.

As I reflect on these last 41 years as your ambassador, I realize we are so blessed by God to live in this area. We have such fertile fields and thick forests, beautiful streams, lakes and ponds. There is wildlife everywhere. Caring for our water is vital.