LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Expanding Social Security essential

Social Security’s 86th birthday was Aug. 14 and as a retiree I know how important it is to our community. It helps seniors, persons with disabilities, widows and children who have lost a parent.

To improve the retirement security of older Americans, Congress must expand Social Security by providing an across-the-board increase for all current and future beneﬁciaries. Expanding beneﬁts for everyone will give retirees a livable wage and boost the economy, since retirees spend most of their beneﬁts locally.

We must also institute the CPI-E, the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E), to calculate cost-of-living adjustments. The current measure used to calculate COLAs does not accurately measure the items seniors purchase -- seniors over 65 spend three times more on health care, including prescription drugs, than a young person, yet currently this is not factored into the formula.

If politicians tried to live on just the average Social Security beneﬁt for a month, they would understand why we need to expand it.

Donna S. Dewitt of Orangeburg is president of the S.C. Alliance for Retired Americans.

