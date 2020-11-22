LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Those persons in this country who feel that they are entitled because of their skin color, you are in for a rude awakening. You need to go back and really read the Bible because it tells us the duty we have to one another.

We are "our brother's keeper," and there's no room for doubt. God isn't pleased with us when we harbor hate in our hearts. Do we think that we're going to see him when we die? The Bible tells us, "To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord."

How can we be present with him if we can't love all of our brothers and sisters? Please understand that Jesus is not a white man with long flowing hair. He wasn't born in Europe, He was born in Africa, and so you do the math.

There are people in power in this country that have shoved that image down our throats until we worship the image and not the Christ who died and rose for us! It's time out for untruth, we must embrace truth.

Today is a new day, and we must embrace it. If not, we will lose out. I have decided that I’m going to walk on the path of right. Jesus gave his life so that “we might have life and have it to know Christ as Savior." Embrace what he stands for: “Faith, Hope, and Love, and the greatest of these is LOVE."

Ida Damon, Holly Hill