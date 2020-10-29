LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Column was political ad
Is it not the ethical thing to label a paid political ad as such? Then why was the supposed op-ed piece on Oct. 27 by Chad Banghart not labeled as such?
It is obviously an advertisement for Donald Trump. And his organization, the Committee to Defend the President, is a political action group formed to keep Trump in office.
Rick Mason, Orangeburg
Bigger litter culprits
Regarding your litter editorial of Oct. 27: Yes, some litter is carelessly tossed from vehicles on the highways of our great state, but too often steady streams are freely flowing from the trash haulers that have loosely fitted covers over overstuffed dumpsters.
It's a true travesty to watch compactor trucks leaving recycling centers and spewing trash along the roadways. That and the general public's lack of properly covering their own trash are two of the main roadside eyesore creators I have seen, particularly in Aiken and Saluda counties.
Stepped-up enforcement of these two entities will help address this issue -- particularly along the roads that are primarily used leading to and from the recycling centers.
Robert Collins, Windsor
Judge Barrett and common sense
In response to Morgan Stewart's letter charging how Mrs. Barrett would "impose her personal religious beliefs," we are living in an era where modern humanists are imposing their beliefs and a new world view apartheid through their decisions, evading the First Amendment by effectively declaring humanism the official state religion with their bans on religious displays and policies.
School choirs are now singing the humanist anthem "Imagine" (Lennon) or misogynistic Top 40 pop hits instead of classics from Bach or Handel to avoid the ban on religion. Books now push woke postmodern writers to avoid classics banned by woke standards or religious litmus tests from humanists.
When 78% of South Carolinians voted on a marriage definition, Judge Richard Gergel erased it on his feelings, and he is siding with The Episcopal Church during the Great Anglican Schism against the Diocese of South Carolina's defection to the Anglican Church in North America. Bishop Mark Lawrence, in the words of Exodus, "let his people go" because of doctrinal and theological issues, but the humanist judge is pushing for the national Episcopal Church to seize ACNA Diocese properties (including local ACNA churches) and favors them at every decision he makes.
Justice Clarence Thomas noted Obergefell legalized persecution of Christians and churches based on the new world view apartheid humanists imposed in that decision. Also in that decision, Antonin Scalia noted the elitism of the court with all judges at the time being from the same Ivy League schools -- something Barrett would change (she has ACC, not Ivy, connections).
Modern humanist judges have created a hazard that must be reversed in replacing the "laws of Nature's God" as written in the Declaration of Independence with their personal feelings. Judge Barrett would be part of the restoration of common sense in the judiciary during this era of activist judges making humanism the state religion through not just abortion, but policies on special rights for sexual perversion and attacks on Christianity in the public square.
Hou-Yin Chang, Orangeburg
Caring about community
I want to give a nod to the ladies of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. They devote their time without recompense because they care about their community.
They have developed a trust with the management of Walmart, Piggly Wiggly and Big Lots; otherwise this produce deemed unsuitable for sale (yet usable) would be destined for the dumpster.
So much waste. This is just Orangeburg S.C. Multiply that across the USA. Staggering. This is an advanced society. No one, not the homeless, not the poor and needy, not those who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own (COVID-19) nor any child should go to bed hungry.
There is a crying need for recognition, organization and distribution to those people in need of help nationwide.
The church ladies remind me of latter day suffragettes.
Malcolm Bolton, St. Matthews
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!