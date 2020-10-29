LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Judge Barrett and common sense

In response to Morgan Stewart's letter charging how Mrs. Barrett would "impose her personal religious beliefs," we are living in an era where modern humanists are imposing their beliefs and a new world view apartheid through their decisions, evading the First Amendment by effectively declaring humanism the official state religion with their bans on religious displays and policies.

School choirs are now singing the humanist anthem "Imagine" (Lennon) or misogynistic Top 40 pop hits instead of classics from Bach or Handel to avoid the ban on religion. Books now push woke postmodern writers to avoid classics banned by woke standards or religious litmus tests from humanists.

When 78% of South Carolinians voted on a marriage definition, Judge Richard Gergel erased it on his feelings, and he is siding with The Episcopal Church during the Great Anglican Schism against the Diocese of South Carolina's defection to the Anglican Church in North America. Bishop Mark Lawrence, in the words of Exodus, "let his people go" because of doctrinal and theological issues, but the humanist judge is pushing for the national Episcopal Church to seize ACNA Diocese properties (including local ACNA churches) and favors them at every decision he makes.