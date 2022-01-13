LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Above all, think

Regarding the issue of the loss of population locally, I talked with Dr. Shawn Foster, superintendent of Orangeburg County School District. Both of us were on the same page.

First and most disturbing in my eyes is the loss of population. This will drain our talent pool to a point of no return over the next 10-20 years. To prove this point, travel by car to some of our Midwestern states.

We should always use the talent that we have here to ensure growth, while exploring our area to encourage light industry to enter our community while spreading academic knowledge to all members of our community.

We have two universities and a major hospital that employs many of our people. Granted, much of Orangeburg is still farming country, growing corn, soybeans and cotton with assorted livestock, but we must move a step further up the chain.

The loss of population brings our school system less funding. Here lies a major problem. As most of us know, basic education [1-12] is left to the states, according to our Constitution. So let’s work with this concept over the objection of both sides of the aisle.

Dr. Foster cannot solve this problem himself. Nor can his staff. They can work with the educational part in the classroom, field trips to other school districts, and bring in ideas from other states, as I did once while living in New York. And above all, think. This is a gift that we all have. Listen to others at Rotary, Lions Club and event gatherings and parties. Always carry a small notebook with two pencils or pens.

Off John C. Calhoun Drive near the small Walmart is a shopping center with very little activity. Our real estate firms here could contact the owners of the center to develop a plan for some moderate to upscale shops. This is just an example. Develop a site plan through architects that are local.

Next, the fairgrounds could be purchased by the city as another possibility to be developed. Boeing is already in S.C. Why can't we approach them to give our community a small piece of their work?

GM, pharmaceutical companies, vitamin companies, IBM and any type of companies that are non-polluting: Our students should be encouraged to develop a possible business from a hobby that they have a passion for. This is where our educational system can shine.

Our library on Russell Street is a blessing to this community whether we realize it or not. I want anyone to stop by for a "look see.” The staff walks anyone through the marvelous building that has research materials and reading areas.

Form a committee of 10-12 leaders, all from Orangeburg, that have a local concern. Tax incentives could be offered for say 15-20 years. Two public meeting should be set up at our library during late afternoons and early evenings. The late session should be extended to 8 p.m. if needed. This can be worked out. I find that this is vital to our community.

I would invite the administrators of both city and state along with the governor’s office. Publicity is a no brainer. These officials could be of great help in getting us tax-free money, not from the FED, but from private donors.

Use the tools that we have. And above all, THINK, THINK.

Geoffrey Fine, Orangeburg

Wrong to judge others

One of the saddest things in Christianity is that we, as Christians, are on occasion (more often than not) the most judgmental people on this earth. If another Christian doesn’t dot their (i’s) and cross their (t’s} just like we do, then we claim that they are wrong.

If another Christian or group of Christians doesn’t worship just like we do or in the same order as we do, then we condemn them. We tend to make our standards the correct standard and all other standards are wrong. It’s like we never read or understand what Paul wrote in Romans, chapter 14, verses 1-4.

Romans 14:1-4 (NASB) “Now accept the one who is weak in faith, but not for the purpose of passing judgment on his opinions. One man has faith that he may eat all things, but he who is weak eats vegetables only. Let not him who eats regard with contempt him who does not eat, and let not him who does not eat judge him who eats, for God has accepted him. Who are you to judge the servant of another? To his own master he stands or falls; and stand he will, for the Lord is able to make him stand."

Have you ever really studied the letters (books) that Paul wrote to various congregations that we find in the New Testament. In each letter, Paul addressed an issue or issues that affected that congregation and that congregation alone. The congregation at Ephesus didn’t have the same issues that Paul addressed at Corinth or Philippi or any other congregation.

No congregation or church on this earth does everything correct. We all fall short, we don’t and never will have everything right, but each church keeps striving for perfection. I don’t know of any church, regardless of the name on their door, that isn’t striving to be closer to God, that isn’t striving to be correct in all ways in worshiping serving God and Christ. Problems arise when we think that we have everything correct and then we start judging others according to our standards.

Dave Hill, Orangeburg

