LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Minor league baseball in Santee?
The Atlanta Braves have four minor league teams that play 140-game schedules lasting from early April until the end of August. They are classified AAA, AA, Advanced A and A.
For a number of years, the Braves had their Advanced A team in the Carolina League, which presently is made up of one team in Delaware, one in Maryland, three in Virginia, four in North Carolina and a team in Myrtle Beach. With only 10 teams, the Carolina League is a candidate for expansion.
Three years ago, the Braves moved their Advanced A team from a site near Raleigh, N.C., in the Carolina League to the Florida State League with teams located in central Florida, usually west of Orlando. The team has not caught on with the local people and in 2019 averaged less than 400 people for home games.
The team named the Florida Fire Frogs is owned by David Freeman. In 2019 the local government paid Freeman $500,000 to terminate his lease on the stadium where the Fire Frogs played. They plan other uses for the property.
Left without a stadium, the Fire Frogs plan to play their 2020 home games at the Braves' Major League facility at nearby North Port, Fla. With meager attendance expected again in 2020, this is a losing endeavor.
I believe the Braves should move their Advanced A team back into the Carolina League, but where? Both Orangeburg and Sumter have in the past had Class A minor league teams, but neither city by itself is big enough to support an Advanced A team in the eyes of an owner like David Freeman.
A possible solution might be to put a team in the Santee area that would be an easy drive from Sumter and Orangeburg, and surrounding towns.
The owner would want a new stadium with a seating capacity of at least 4,500. Stadiums of that size are currently built for around $30 million. This would have to be a multicounty financial endeavor.
I would guess that an owner would also want sold at least 1,500 season tickets for all 70 home games, costing I guess about $500 each. This would assure him that the area was really committed to supporting a team over the long haul.
There are many advantages in having a high-quality minor league team in the area, too many for me to list. But for the I-95 corridor that has had many negative things said about it, a team would certainly elevate its prestige through the state and East Coast region.
The movers and shakers in the region might want to explore the possibilities of getting a team. It would be a big undertaking, maybe too big for them.
Gary H. Knight, Holly Hill
De Niro lessens the award
There was outrage from those who were appalled that Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Medal of Freedom. Where was the outrage when Robert De Niro was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama?
De Niro is a vulgar, ignorant, foul mouthed scumbag who obviously was considered worthy of such recognition. The recognition of De Niro significantly lessened the prestigious award.
J.C. Pearson, Orangeburg
Election is make or break
The time frame is narrowing down to yet another historical election that could either make or break us as a united American people.
The liberal news media, Hollywood, multi-millionaire moguls, as well the entire Democratic Party in general, are literally hammering away at our rights and freedom as American citizens with every breath they take.
The Democrats have been trying for well over 50 years to turn our country into a mass communist-type of regime where we pay, they proﬁt, we lose and then take everything, including our rights and freedoms as American citizens, for their beneﬁt. We cannot let this happen.
It has taken me many years to learn that friends come and go, but families last forever. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the American people could unite as one of the largest families in the entire world for the salvation of ourselves and our future generations, vote open-mindedly and base our opinions on facts rather than the biased political garbage and mass media manipulation we are now dealing with and keep our country out of communist control?
We can then be an American family forever with the full rights and freedoms that our forefathers bestowed upon us and continue to remember and celebrate the dedication of the hundreds of thousands of our descendants who fought and sacriﬁced their lives for the freedoms we know today.
United we stand, divided we will fall and fail, so let us unite and win the next election for the future success of our American family.
May God Bless America and our united American family.
Samuel E. Dantzler, Santee
'100% clean' is important step
I'm writing in response to an article published in The T&D on Jan. 17, “Lawmakers call for Santee Cooper to go 100% clean." Thank you for covering this critical issue.
As a South Carolina resident, student and a member of the generation that will be responsible for the bulk of combating climate change, it is important to me that our cities transition to clean and efficient energy generation to protect our future and our planet.
My generation, and the ones that follow, are relying on you to transition away from fossil fuels. The places where we work, live and play should not be toxic, which is why, as part of these efforts, Santee Cooper must abandon its use of coal, which pollutes our rural communities.
The unanimous passage of a House resolution to transition Santee Cooper to 100% Clean Energy by 2050 is worth highlighting, as this would be a critical step toward relieving our reliance on coal and would directly benefit our environment, while also providing economic benefits for Santee Cooper customers and the state writ large.
I urge the promotion of transparent and accountable behavior from those who have the political power to create positive change, for the sake of South Carolina’s residents, and the planet.
Brian Baker, Charleston