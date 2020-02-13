LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A possible solution might be to put a team in the Santee area that would be an easy drive from Sumter and Orangeburg, and surrounding towns.

The owner would want a new stadium with a seating capacity of at least 4,500. Stadiums of that size are currently built for around $30 million. This would have to be a multicounty financial endeavor.

I would guess that an owner would also want sold at least 1,500 season tickets for all 70 home games, costing I guess about $500 each. This would assure him that the area was really committed to supporting a team over the long haul.

There are many advantages in having a high-quality minor league team in the area, too many for me to list. But for the I-95 corridor that has had many negative things said about it, a team would certainly elevate its prestige through the state and East Coast region.

The movers and shakers in the region might want to explore the possibilities of getting a team. It would be a big undertaking, maybe too big for them.

Gary H. Knight, Holly Hill

