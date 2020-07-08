LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'With no regard'

'With no regard'
On June 15 at about 1:30 p.m. on a Monday, just as I had left the hospital to be fitted for a heart monitor, my wallet was lifted from either the counter or my purse by the lady that was in line behind me.
I am handicapped and was pushing a rolator, juggling my purse and paying for a purchase. Obviously I was distracted for a few moments.
I frequent the Emarket on St. Matthews Road, as everyone there is nice, polite and helpful. As soon as I left the store and reached over to retrieve my wallet to use at my next stop. I had left there only moments before.
To the person who stole my wallet, none of the information that you have from my wallet is of any use to you. A freeze was put on everything within minutes.
I am 73 years old. You have no idea what you have done to my life and I am sure you don’t care. Because of COVID-19, it has been terribly difficult to get my cards replaced. So many places are not open or on limited hours.
I had absolutely NO information to prove who I was. Thankfully I had a passport at home to help me retrieve my Social Security card and driver's license, which I am yet to receive.
With absolutely no regard for me, what might be going on in my life, how I would be affected, you took something that did not belong to you and could have easily turned in to the worker behind the counter.
I have been unable to go to new doctors, cash a check or identify myself. Let me finish by saying that we know what you look like. There were cameras. We just don't know your name.
But someone does and I will press charges if we get that information. I am also in mourning for my grandson. This had been past an inconvenience. I hope you didn't throw the wallet away. It was quite valuable. I hope someone will have more regard for you than you did for me.
Nancy Jeffcoat, Orangeburg
No honor for domestic terrorists
Military recruits take an oath to protect the United States from enemies both foreign and DOMESTIC. The South was attacking the U.S. during the Civil War. What country puts up statues to honor terrorist groups and raises their flag to celebrate domestic terrorists?
Does Germany have statues of Hitler? Does it fly the flag with a swastika? Is there a Nazi Memorial Day? What heritage do we want to celebrate?
These are basic questions without regard to race, slavery, murder or unethical behavior.
William Epps, Orangeburg
DACA and South Carolina
There’s a group in South Carolina contributing a combined annual income of $193 million, approximately $17 million in federal taxes and close to $11 million in state tax contributions.
These are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipients residing in South Carolina. The Supreme Court has been busy ruling in landmark cases, one for the long-fought-for rights of our LGBTQ+ friends and the other for the rights of DACA recipients.
South Carolina is a state with its own DACA legislation in the works known as the College Access and Workforce Development Act. This act would allow DACA recipients to attend public colleges while paying in-state tuition and obtain employment in the state upon completing their studies.
Presently these individuals must leave the state upon completion of their studies to find employment. If allowed to stay, these individuals will continue to contribute to the state's economy.
You’d be surprised to know that one of this act's biggest supporters is the Upstate's own Rep. Neal A. Collins. If you believe these economic contributions are good for the state, and these hardworking individuals deserve a chance, then maybe this is an act you should support.
Even nationally, DACA recipients contribute approximately $613 million in mortgage payments, $2.7 billion in rental payments, $5.7 billion in federal taxes and $3.1 billion in state and local taxes. Imagine all that revenue just going away.
This is not a party issue, it’s a common sense issue, and ultimately is what is humanely right.
Hector L. Diaz, Columbia
