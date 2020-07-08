LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'With no regard'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

'With no regard'

On June 15 at about 1:30 p.m. on a Monday, just as I had left the hospital to be fitted for a heart monitor, my wallet was lifted from either the counter or my purse by the lady that was in line behind me.

I am handicapped and was pushing a rolator, juggling my purse and paying for a purchase. Obviously I was distracted for a few moments.

I frequent the Emarket on St. Matthews Road, as everyone there is nice, polite and helpful. As soon as I left the store and reached over to retrieve my wallet to use at my next stop. I had left there only moments before.

To the person who stole my wallet, none of the information that you have from my wallet is of any use to you. A freeze was put on everything within minutes.

I am 73 years old. You have no idea what you have done to my life and I am sure you don’t care. Because of COVID-19, it has been terribly difficult to get my cards replaced. So many places are not open or on limited hours.

I had absolutely NO information to prove who I was. Thankfully I had a passport at home to help me retrieve my Social Security card and driver's license, which I am yet to receive.