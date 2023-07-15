Time to invest in career firefighters

Orangeburg County’s all-volunteer fire system has been serving the community for years, but it is time to address the deficiencies that put the 84,223 residents at risk. While these dedicated volunteers deserve our appreciation, their limited resources and availability pose serious challenges when it comes to ensuring the safety of our county. It is time for Orangeburg County to invest in a career firefighting force.

Firstly, the limited number of volunteers means there may not always be enough personnel available to respond to emergencies promptly. Fires can spread rapidly, and every minute counts when lives and properties are at stake. With a career firefighting force, we can ensure 24/7 coverage, reducing response times and providing a more reliable service to our community.

Secondly, the expertise and training of career firefighters surpass that of volunteers. Firefighting is a complex and dangerous task that requires continuous training and skill development. Career firefighters undergo rigorous training programs, ensuring they are equipped with the latest techniques and knowledge to tackle any emergency effectively. By relying solely on volunteers, we risk having inadequately trained individuals responding to critical situations, jeopardizing both their safety and that of our community.

Furthermore, the limited resources available to an all-volunteer fire system can hinder their ability to handle large-scale emergencies. Orangeburg County deserves the reassurance of well-maintained fire trucks, specialized equipment and up-to-date technology. Investing in a career firefighting force would allow for consistent funding, ensuring our firefighters have the tools they need to keep us safe.

Lastly, attracting and retaining volunteers over the long term can be a challenge. Volunteers often have other commitments, making it difficult to guarantee a consistent presence. By transitioning to a career firefighting force, we can offer stable, full-time employment with competitive salaries and benefits. This would not only attract highly skilled individuals but also ensure their commitment to the safety of Orangeburg County for years to come.

While we appreciate the dedication of our all-volunteer fire department, the deficiencies it presents place our community at risk.

Taylor Badman, Orangeburg

Does AI have a place in schools?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining popularity thanks to sites and services such as GPT-3, Open AI, ChatGPT, Lensa and DALL-E. Through the use of AI, these tools can respond to questions, create/alter images and write phrases or longer statements.

The big questions for schools are how these and other tools are being used, could be used, or how their use should/will be limited.

AI sounds like the future, but it is actually the present. We use AI-powered applications on a daily basis, whether we realize it or not. It can take the form of tools that check our grammar, entertainment that recommends a song or a movie that we just love, or social applications that recognize our friends in our photos automatically.

At its best, AI in education will improve teacher effectiveness by automating tasks like reporting and grading, make elite education more accessible to students of all backgrounds by making it more affordable while still providing student feedback, and make education more accessible by using natural language processing (NLP) and vision AI to help learners of all abilities succeed.

The ultimate goal of AI in education is to improve student outcomes — to assist students in achieving academic success. It is also critical to make education more inclusive and accessible. The only limit to how AI can improve education is our collective imagination.

Latasha Smart, Ehrhardt