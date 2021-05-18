LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The choice is yours

The choice is yours
2020 brought out the worst and best in people. We have witnessed people in high-ranking positions take advantage of the trust that was placed in them by the people of this country. We have seen a rise in racism that has resurfaced from the eras of slavery and Jim Crow.
There are people who are attacking Asians for no apparent reason. And the thing that's appalling to me is that the people (Black men) who have been targets of the worst racism in this country are also attacking them! Why? What could have possessed you to attack defenseless people?
If anyone should have compassion it is us, African Americans! I was very upset when I saw this young African American kicking an older Asian woman. Do you not remember how we, African American women, were abused and raped (still are) by white men? What, you may ask, is happening? The world as we know it is coming to an end. Jesus is on the way!
Jesus told us that all these things would happen, but he also told us to be of good cheer because he has overcome the world. Satan, the god of this world, thinks that he has defeated the people of God, but he hasn't. The battle is just beginning. He thinks that he is going to rule and reign forever. Well, I have news for him, his time is up!
Do you think God doesn't know what's going on? Or do you think that he doesn't care? From the foundation of the world, Jesus knew and saw this day. He's not ignorant of Satan's devices. There is a time for everything under the heaven, and when the time is up, it's up.
No one will be able to save us from God's wrath if we have not received his son Jesus and been washed in his blood. God said, “When I see the Blood, I will pass over you.” He told that to the Jews (Israel) during their exodus from Egypt, and he's telling us that today: "You must be washed in the Blood of the Lamb!"
I don't know about you, but I have been washed in the blood of Jesus. It behooves all of us to take stock of ourselves and understand that we are fallible (weak, mortal, unsound) beings, and the only hope we have is in the Lamb of God. It's time to wake from our sleep and recognize that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life! There is no other way.
If we can’t see that, then we are of all men most miserable! No man on the face of this earth is going to save us from the wrath of God except we receive his son into our hearts. Don’t kid yourselves terrorists and haters of all men, you are not God. You don’t have the power or authority to put body and soul in heaven or hell, that’s God’s authority alone! You need to understand that this life is fleeting and we’re only here for a moment. The question is: “How will you spend your moment: robbing, killing, destroying or loving?” The choice is yours.
Ida Damon, Holly Hill
Improving Russell Street
Our new library is a great start for the city and future. However, I've seen nothing in print for Russell Street with its boarded-up stores and very little foot traffic.
I offer some possible solutions.
1. Contact landlords of these buildings for rent and put some pressure on them to advertise in selected journals with 2-3 months free rent.
2. A complete refacing of all storefront properties. I am sure that grant money should be available. This could be a joint venture with city and private.
3. Think about closing part of Russell Street in June through August on a Saturday for foot traffic only. This will accomplish a more friendly and leisurely approach to the shopping experience.
4. Offer these landlords a tax break while suggesting that they give all current store owners a break on rent. I do understand that demanding from private landlords or real estate companies is not democratic health, so we finesse the issue.
5. Approach several food stores to have a summer ice cream shop with no rental charge.
6. Ask our arts center to set up a small area for children with drawing materials provided. Summer camps are quite expensive. I'm sure that most parents will welcome this attribute while they shop. We have a balloon store perhaps they will participate in some giveaways to add to this enjoyable day for all. We have the Barber Shop Academy training facility that produces new barbers that may open their own shops at some point. This will bring in funds normally lost.
7. Contact Walmart for gift cards for a raffle. All our residents spend plenty of money in both stores. There is no denying any of the above or at least in part. We have plenty of free parking on Russell Street. We should keep an attendant (pay them for their work at these designated facilities to maintain security as well as Orangeburg Public Safety making their presence known) Hours of operation 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
8. Has your office contacted our Chamber of Commerce for their help? This must be a complete community effort.
9. No food trucks are to be allowed for this. This would negate the entire project.
Geoffrey Fine, Orangeburg