LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The choice is yours

The choice is yours

2020 brought out the worst and best in people. We have witnessed people in high-ranking positions take advantage of the trust that was placed in them by the people of this country. We have seen a rise in racism that has resurfaced from the eras of slavery and Jim Crow.

There are people who are attacking Asians for no apparent reason. And the thing that's appalling to me is that the people (Black men) who have been targets of the worst racism in this country are also attacking them! Why? What could have possessed you to attack defenseless people?

If anyone should have compassion it is us, African Americans! I was very upset when I saw this young African American kicking an older Asian woman. Do you not remember how we, African American women, were abused and raped (still are) by white men? What, you may ask, is happening? The world as we know it is coming to an end. Jesus is on the way!

Jesus told us that all these things would happen, but he also told us to be of good cheer because he has overcome the world. Satan, the god of this world, thinks that he has defeated the people of God, but he hasn't. The battle is just beginning. He thinks that he is going to rule and reign forever. Well, I have news for him, his time is up!