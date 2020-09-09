LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Remembering John Thompson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Remembering John Thompson

I played college basketball at South Carolina State. I felt it was a great opportunity to compete against Georgetown and head coach John Thompson, who died this past week. Thompson was a great coach and I looked up to him.

Being one of S.C. State's leading scorers in 1984, I played against Thompson and his team, scoring 19 points in the game. Even though we lost to Georgetown, it is a great memory and highlight of my playing career. At the end of the game, Thompson shook my hand and stated, "You are a great player and have a good year." That has stuck with me throughout life.

Ralph Miller

S.C. State University

1981-1985

Giving back amid pandemic

We’ve all been witness to the economic and health challenges COVID-19 has brought into our communities. While the immediate future remains uncertain, we know a lot of folks are struggling to put food on the table now, and local support organizations are lifelines for many families in Calhoun County.